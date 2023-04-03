A Labor government would revive under-utilised district hospitals and staff them with nurse-practitioners in a bid to ease congestion at the state's main hospitals, Opposition Leader Rebecca White said.
Speaking outside the New Norfolk District Hospital, Ms White said rural communities in the state should be able to deal with minor medical matters like cuts and abrasions without the need for ambulances travelling lengthy round trips to ferry passengers to emergency departments, adding to the pressure on those services.
"We know that our district hospitals, like this one in New Norfolk, play a really important role in providing care to people close to where they live, and with nurse-practitioners, they could access treatment for cuts and abrasions, for minor ailments , meaning they don't have to reach out to an ambulance ... but instead can get access to care where they live," she said.
"A Labor government would invest in our regional hospitals, employing nurse practitioners and employing more staff to deliver care to the community close to where they live, because this will take pressure off our major hospitals where we know the emergency departments are overcrowded.
"It would take pressure off our ambulances, who we know are facing extreme pressure and ramping as a consequence of being unable to meet demand."
New Norfolk resident Sam Strecker said she knew of families that are considering moving out of the area because of its dearth of local medical services.
No local GPs are accepting new patients, she said.
"We have all these houses being built, and these people are going to move in here and not have any medical services at all, unless they have previously had one in town or out in the suburbs somewhere."
She said she knew of one local mother who in the past has driven her children the 40km to the Royal Hobart Hospital for minor treatments.
"Her children are at that age where they often have falls and cuts to the head, and she's had to take them into the Royal and waited four or five hours to get treatment for something as simple as two or three stitches in a head."
Ms White said the government has had "every chance" to improve services to regional hospitals, but it has failed.
"There's been a very strong campaign from this New Norfolk community to improve services at this hospital, including the tabling of a petition with thousands of signatures, and they've failed to act on it," she said.
She declined to go into specific details about how a Labor government would fund the proposed regional hospital investment.
"My understanding is that to employ a nurse-practitioner in each of the regional hospitals and supported by additional staff ... will be a significant investment," she said.
"But we know that the cost of having people stuck in the emergency department, not getting the care they need, hospitals blocked up with ambulances being ramped, is costing tens of millions of dollars a year."
"A Labor government would invest in our regional hospitals and ensure that the staff needed to provide services are employed so that we can offer more services, more days of the week, more hours of the day so that people can get the healthcare that they need."
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government was already investing more in rural and regional medical services and district hospitals.
He said the government's 2040 plan announced last week included goals of making rural health better by expanding services in district hospitals.
