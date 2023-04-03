The Examiner
Labor reveals how it would invest in regional hospitals in Tasmania

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:32pm
Tasmanian ambulances spend much of their time transporting patients from regional areas. File photo
Tasmanian ambulances spend much of their time transporting patients from regional areas. File photo

A Labor government would revive under-utilised district hospitals and staff them with nurse-practitioners in a bid to ease congestion at the state's main hospitals, Opposition Leader Rebecca White said.

