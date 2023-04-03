An expansion of the state government's No Interest Loan Scheme and an increase in federal income support payments are two of the recommended responses to a surge in buy now, pay later (BNPL) debt slamming low-income Tasmanians, a report by Anglicare Tasmania has found.
The report, entitled "Buy Now, Struggle Later", analysed the financial data of 334 financial counseling clients of Anglicare Tasmania and found that the number with BNPL debt had increased compared to 12 months ago.
According to the data, the average BNPL debt was $2,200, with "very few" of the clients recognising that BNPL was a type of credit service.
The survey found that most of those in debt - 71 per cent - were female, an also tended to be younger.
Many were also found to be experiencing one or more forms of social disadvantage.
About 40 per cent were single parents, and 81 per cent were receiving some form of government income support.
About 7 per cent reported gambling addiction, and 95 per cent had other debts besides BNPL ones.
"This is a growing problem - BNPL debts are more common than a year ago and many people are struggling to repay them," said Dr Alexandra King, a researcher with Anglicare's Social Action and Research Centre.
"BNPL debts add another layer of complexity and difficulty to an already complex picture of indebtedness," she said.
Dr King said raising the rate of federal government income support above the poverty line would "reduce people's risk of debt from BNPL and high-cost credit products".
Financial Counselling Australia CEO Fiona Guthrie said the findings in the Anglicare Tasmania report confirm other research about what is happening nationwide.
"Soaring numbers of people [are] resorting to BNPL just to get by and, consequently, soaring numbers of people dealing with BNPL debts," she said.
As an example, the Anglicare report showed that the top spending category in Tasmania using BNPL services were groceries.
"Counsellors often hear from people with multiple accounts, with repayments coming out of their accounts at different times, making it harder to budget. Some people find themselves in a debt spiral," Ms Guthrie said.
The BNPL sector needed to be regulated under national credit laws, she said.
"Essentially, these providers are exploiting loopholes that need to be shut down before any further harm is done."
