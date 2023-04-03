Hawthorn ran out their AFL match against North Melbourne as unexpected, yet deserved winners by 19 points on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
The inexperienced team is the youngest in the competition, with only Luke Breust over the age of 30 as they look to build their next potential dynasty.
While not many envisioned much in the way of tangible success for a team hotly tipped for the wooden spoon, there have been loud groans of concern about their performances against Essendon and Sydney in the first two rounds.
Such was the nature of the Hawks' defeat at the hands of last year's grand finalists, there were people making accusations of tanking for draft picks, something coach Sam Mitchell adamantly denied.
Those loud groans have somewhat softened on the back of the weekend's victory - be it against a Roos team missing two of their key players - and Mitchell was quick to reinforce his belief in his team's ability.
"I'm really proud of the resilience of the group, not just across the two hours of the game, but across the week," the four-time premiership-winning midfielder said.
"We had a tough week and people thought that we would perhaps never win a game ever again, so I think that the players deserve some reward for effort and they got a bit of that."
When asked about whether the outside pressure was beginning to affect the squad's morale, the Brownlow Medallist was again quick to deny.
"No we didn't really talk about it at all, but realistically the players know what's happening in the football world, it can be a bit all-encompassing," he said.
"I was really proud of their resilience across the course of the weekend just to persist and know that we're going about it in the right way and the way that they delivered the week, the way that we trained, the energy that we brought to the game as well."
Mitchell - whose first win this season came against his long-time mentor Alastair Clarkson - was of the opinion the week was tougher for the fans than the playing group.
"The [week] was a little bit different, but I think it's actually easier inside the four walls of a football club," he said. "I think when you're a football fan, you see us for two hours a week apart and so there's nothing you can do as a fan in a sense.
"But I think as a coach or a player, you're always working on something you're always saying, 'Okay, this didn't work in the game, what can we do to improve? How can we make a step in the right direction?' and it's no different this week.
"We're on a long, long process and [this] was a step in the right direction and we're going to continue to make progress."
