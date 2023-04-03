The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell proud of player reaction

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 3 2023 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has been blocking out the noise. Picture by Rod Thompson
Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell has been blocking out the noise. Picture by Rod Thompson

Hawthorn ran out their AFL match against North Melbourne as unexpected, yet deserved winners by 19 points on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.