The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanian team ready for track cycling championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Broxam leads state junior track teammates Mitchell Stretton, Jonas Shelverton and Gus Challis at the Silverdome this week. Picture by Rod Thompson
Nicholas Broxam leads state junior track teammates Mitchell Stretton, Jonas Shelverton and Gus Challis at the Silverdome this week. Picture by Rod Thompson

Four Tasmanians will carry state hopes at next week's track cycling national championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.