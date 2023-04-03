Four Tasmanians will carry state hopes at next week's track cycling national championships.
First-timers Mitchell Stretton (junior 15, of Burnie) and Gus Challis (junior 17, of Launceston) join Jonas Shelverton (Hobart) and Nicholas Broxam (Burnie) who are in their last year as juniors having been part of a victorious team pursuit challenge last year.
Unfortunately, the team is unable to launch another team pursuit challenge as Launceston's Thomas Blazely was ruled out having sustained a broken collarbone in a training accident after being selected.
Coach Janelle Smith said the boys are hoping to add to the Tasmanian medal haul achieved at last week's Oceania Track Championships.
"Although a small team, it will still be competitive in both age groups," she said.
"Tasmania has developed a great group of juniors over the last three years and there are a few more years of young developing riders who are looking to achieve the same great things as today's."
In May, AusCycling will be running an international project that provides opportunities for track development academy athletes to progress their cycling.
Smith said riders will be selected in track endurance and sprint to take part in Malaysia.
"It is a great opportunity for AusCycling to deliver a fantastic pathway opportunity for junior 17 athletes across Australia," she said.
"Our junior 17 riders have expressed their interest in selection and are hoping to be selected for the opportunity to experience racing in another country."
