The Examiner
Home/News/Business
Analysis

Tasmanian housing crisis to continue as higher interest rates, supply issues persist

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated April 3 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owning a home is moving further out of reach for thousands of Tasmanians.
Owning a home is moving further out of reach for thousands of Tasmanians.

The Great Tasmanian Dream is not dead, but it's in intensive care with an uncertain prognosis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.