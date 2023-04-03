The Examiner
Who needs a football stadium with a roof?

Well, it's taken a while for Cricket Australia to speak up: the Tasmanian covered stadium at Macquarie Point doesn't work for them. That's quite significant. Now we need to hear from local football players who may be in line for a job with a national Tasmanian team. What do they think? And if there is to be one, who will pay the Tassie Tigers hockey team to take over their name? Now that's another thought bubble of Eddie McGuire's proportions!

