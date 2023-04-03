Who needs a football stadium with a roof?

Well, it's taken a while for Cricket Australia to speak up: the Tasmanian covered stadium at Macquarie Point doesn't work for them. That's quite significant. Now we need to hear from local football players who may be in line for a job with a national Tasmanian team. What do they think? And if there is to be one, who will pay the Tassie Tigers hockey team to take over their name? Now that's another thought bubble of Eddie McGuire's proportions!
Victoria Wilkinson,
Grindelwald
I hope the council are happy with the number of fines handed out yesterday afternoon along Invermay Road and Lindsay Street while the football was on, especially Lindsay Street, when cars had been parked on the grass at every game for years.
Next, they'll be carrying on about the drop in attendance, as this will be another unwelcome cost of going to the game.
Bruce Anderson,
Hadspen
The Liberal Party under its current leadership is reminiscent of the captain of the Titanic refusing to believe that there are icebergs ahead. The decision to plough ahead regardless of what the electorate is indicating is a recipe for disaster.
Ed Sianski,
West Moonah
Ron Baines is right to be concerned about the ability of the state and local governments to keep up with the service and infrastructure needs of a growing population (Letters, February 11). Some of the impacts arising from population growth include:
Todd Dudley, President, North East Bioregional Network,
St. Marys
The Federal Government has decided to continue funding the National Archives and, importantly, TROVE. A big win for Genealogists. Thank you to Julie Collins MP and Senator Wendy Askew for their efforts to achieve this outcome.
Barry Campbell, Blackmans Bay
COULD someone please tell us why Housing Tasmania Pensioner Residents received an increase in rent of $14 per fortnight? Also, the cost of prescriptions has gone up by a dollar each. A dollar isn't much, I concede. However, when you are taking ten different drugs a day, it soon adds up. All the government is doing is robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
SO Ms Collins and Ms Plibersek are coming to Tasmania to hopefully coach Ms White and her team on how to win the 2025 election.
After reading Rebecca White's letter in The Examiner (April 1), it was a tad amusing to see first the article and then the letter.
Ms White seems to be pre-empting the outcome of the next election after being trained in "Laborism" by the two visitors.
Then, of course, I see where Albo is flying in for dinner only.
So much for his climate change policies.
The whole two stories seemed an apt inclusion for April Fool's day.
Good Luck, and thank you for the joy both articles gave me. Steve Rogers, South Launceston
