The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Family members of desecrated grave comb cemetery for stolen items

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 3 2023 - 6:20pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bev Morrison of Launceston, beside the grave where her parents headstones were stolen at Launceston's Carr Villa. Picture by Paul Scambler
Bev Morrison of Launceston, beside the grave where her parents headstones were stolen at Launceston's Carr Villa. Picture by Paul Scambler

A search for the missing items stolen from a grave at Carr Villa Cemetery Sunday was conducted by family members of the deceased on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.