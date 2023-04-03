A search for the missing items stolen from a grave at Carr Villa Cemetery Sunday was conducted by family members of the deceased on Monday.
Julie Rainbow-Nordern, the daughter of George and Laurice Rainbow who are buried in Carr Villa, said she was accompanied by family members and spent most of the day on Monday searching the grounds.
Among the items are the headstones of George and Laurice, a 100-year-old vase from Campbells, a porcelain wreath and flowers.
Ms Nordern said she was there since 8.30am and covered about a quarter of the 50 hectares of land.
"We've looked through shrubs, hedges and trees to see if anything had been thrown or hidden anywhere but we haven't found anything yet," Ms Nordern said.
Along with the items taken, she said 35 rocks were placed along the edge of the grave.
"The police have been very good, they were here for close to two hours yesterday," Ms Nordern said.
"I've been here since about half past eight just wandering around looking."
Ms Nordern said she found a number of discarded items in bushes and trees while searching.
"I can't believe the amount of vases and floral arrangements that have been hidden and thrown in trees and bushes out here," Ms Nordern said.
"It's really sad that the amount of things, not even broken, are just hidden out here.
"It makes me wonder why people do things like this."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he was disappointed to learn of the incident and how it impacted the family.
"I can confirm that Council officers met with one of the family members on site this morning," Cr Gibson said.
"While this appears to be an isolated incident, we fully appreciate that any act of vandalism of a grave site is particularly disturbing and distressing for the family involved.
"We ask that anyone who has any information contact Tasmania Police."
Cr Gibson said from the Council's perspective, it was important the cemetery was accessible to the public 24/7.
"Hundreds of people are passing through the facility on a daily basis, whether they are attending a funeral service, visiting the grave site of a loved one or simply walking through the gardens," Cr Gibson said.
"Council has some CCTV coverage around the cemetery and employs the services of a security company to undertake regular patrols of the grounds at night."
Police were contacted for comment.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
