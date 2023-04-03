After four days of track and field action at the Australian Open and Under-20 Championships in Brisbane, Tasmanian athletes have racked up seven podiums.
Competing against Australia's - and some of the world's - best athletes, there was no shortage of representation from the country's smallest state in both the open and under-20 categories.
In the 100-metre sprint, Hobart's Jacob Despard claimed bronze in the final with fellow Tasmanian Jack Hale not too far behind in sixth.
Launceston's James Hansen was the other open athlete to reach the podium after he finished third in the 5000m. The 29-year-old was unlucky not to do better too, crossing the line a mere 0.38 seconds behind the gold medallist.
Hamish Peacock continued his strong recovery from injury after his 75.24m javelin throw landed him in fourth place.
Sam Clifford had a promising run during the 1500m heats, however he faced stiff competition in the final, ultimately placing 10th.
Perhaps the athlete who was the most successful at the carnival was Abbie Butler, with the Launceston runner claiming a bronze in the under-20 1500m, before backing that up with a silver in the 3000m steeplechase.
Alexander Kwa continued Tasmania's success in the under-20 3000m steeplechase when his 9:15.72 effort was enough to earn him second place.
Caleb Kirkpatrick ensured Peacock was not the only field athlete to claim a medal at the championships when he claimed silver in the under-20 six-kilogram hammer throw.
Kirkpatrick was unfortunate not to win with his effort of 62.77m, falling just 5cm short of the winning throw.
Trevallyn race-walker Will Bottle continued his meteoric rise in the sport after he managed to finish in third place in the under-20 category despite only being 17 years old.
Perhaps even more impressive is that due to his age, Bottle is not accustomed to the 10km distance, usually only racing 3-5km.
Natalia Leszczynski also finished well in the under-20 shot put, coming home fourth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.