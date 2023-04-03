The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tassie round-up of the Australian Open and Under-20 Championships

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Peacock finished fourth in open men's javelin throw. Picture Athletics Tasmania
Hamish Peacock finished fourth in open men's javelin throw. Picture Athletics Tasmania

After four days of track and field action at the Australian Open and Under-20 Championships in Brisbane, Tasmanian athletes have racked up seven podiums.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.