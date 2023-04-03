Tasmanian track cyclists have continued their strong form as they took to the international stage at the Oceania Track Championships in Queensland.
It was a golden weekend for Hobart rider Felicity Wilson-Haffenden who crossed the line first in the under-19 women's individual and team pursuits. Not only that, the teenager broke the national record in both disciplines.
Launceston's Josh Duffy secured an equal amount of gold medals, with the 22-year-old winning in the elite men's team pursuit as well as the scratch race.
The North-West were well represented too. Sam Eaves began his successful championships with a third-place finish in the under-19 men's individual pursuit, before he teamed up with fellow North-Western cyclist Hayden van der Ploeg to win the team pursuit.
Eaves completed his carnival with a second gold medal when he joined Noah Blannin to win the madison.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
