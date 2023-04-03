A nationwide search for the best public toilets is underway as part of a bid to improve access and inclusion.
Whether it's a loo with a view or just the toilets at City Park, from April 3, Tasmanians are asked to photograph their favourite public toilets as part of the Great Dunny Hunt.
Participants in the hunt can upload the photos to the National Public Toilet Map, which documents the location of more than 21,000 public restrooms.
According to Continence Foundation of Australia chief executive Rowan Cockerell, the map is not just handy for those needing to make a quick pit stop but a valuable resource for more than five million Australians who experience incontinence.
"We're very excited to see the impact the updated pictures will have on the thousands of Australians experiencing incontinence by identifying nearby toilet facilities that suit their individual needs," she said.
According to the Continence Foundation, only 3000 of the locations listed on the map have images and up-to-date facilities listed.
Pictures are important as it allows map users to tell at a glance if a toilet suits their accessibility needs.
The Great Dunny Hunt runs until World Continence Week, which starts June 19, and entrants go in the running for a cash prize.
Pictures uploaded as part of the campaign will be judged to find the best public toilets in the country, with honourable mentions for the most colourful dunny and dunny in the most unusual location.
This year the judging panel includes 2022 Dunny Hunter extraordinaire Sean Burford, who documented 129 public toilets, and Churchill Fellow Katherine Webber, who travelled the globe researching and reporting on best design practices for public toilets.
Mr Burford said the upcoming school holiday was the perfect time to join the Great Dunny Hunt.
"When you're out and about, it's a great opportunity to find nearby facilities and check that the accessibility information is up to date on the map," he said.
"A good photo showing accessibility really is worth a thousand words."
Entries can be made at toiletmap.gov.au.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
