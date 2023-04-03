Eight years jail for perverse, degrading abuse

A Supreme Court Judge lifted a suppression order on sentencing comments about the ex-partner of a man found guilty last week of raping his children.
The northern Tasmanian man was unanimously found guilty by a jury of four counts of persistent sexual abuse of a child between 2013-2020, including the ex-partner's daughter, and two counts of indecent assault of a girl who lived in his home.
Justice Robert Pearce said the abuse of the children was of a perverse, degrading and humiliating nature.
The then 34-year-old woman sentenced in 2020 would have received 12 years in jail, but for her plea of guilty and her agreement to give evidence in the man's trial, Justice Pearce ruled.
"As a result of your agreement to give evidence in [the man's trial], I reduce the sentence to eight years and allow the earliest eligibility for parole [four years].
The woman, who pleaded guilty to two counts of persistent sexual abuse of a child and two counts of rape, told the jury in the man's trial that she participated because she wanted to please him.
Justice Pearce's sentencing comments give an indication of his thoughts on the crimes and the relevant sentencing principles to be applied to the man in May.
"The crimes were committed between 2016 and 2020 against your own daughter and the son and daughter of your partner," he said.
After the verdict in the trial, Justice Pearce told the jury that the nine-day trial raised some confronting issues and encouraged jury members to get counselling support if necessary.
"Regrettably, some detail is necessary to fully explain the nature of the conduct," Justice Pearce said.
The woman started a relationship with the Tasmanian man in 2015 and moved to the state in 2016 with the then five-year-old daughter.
The man lived with his children, a boy, then aged 9. A girl, then aged eight; and a second daughter, then aged five.
"From a time not long after your arrival, the children were the subject of sexual abuse perpetrated by [the man] and you," Justice Pearce said.
"The crimes against the [ex-partner's] daughter are two specific acts which amount in each case to the crime of rape."
Justice Pearce said the sexual abuse of the eldest daughter began when she was eight and did not cease until she was 12.
"Throughout that period, her father engaged in vaginal sexual intercourse with her, which you participated in and encouraged by being present and watching and sometimes holding her hand while it took place," he said.
Justice Pearce said five particular occasions were relied on as the basis of the crime against the man's daughter.
He detailed an occasion of sexual abuse of the nine-year-old boy.
"You and [the man] discussed having a child," Justice Pearce said.
"Because he was vasectomised, you decided together that you would have sexual intercourse with [the boy] in the hope that he would impregnate you.
"In accordance with this plan, you and [the man] went to his bedroom. "You had vaginal sexual intercourse with him until he ejaculated. Part of your plan was that similarity in DNA between the boy and his father would help conceal the true father's identity. As a result, you did not become pregnant."
Justice Pearce gave details of two counts of rape involving the woman's own daughter when she was aged between 7 and 9. The Examiner has chosen not to report them because of their depravity.
The children were removed from the home after the children told school friends, who told their mother, who alerted school authorities.
Justice Pearce said she was being sentenced for very serious crimes.
"For the man's eldest daughter and the son, the period of offending and the nature of the conduct leads to the inevitable conclusion that there were many more unlawful sexual acts of a similar nature," he said.
"You are to be sentenced on the basis that the children were also subject to grave abuse at the hands of [the man]," he said.
Justice Pearce said the man was the instigator of the crimes against the children.
He said the ex-partner fell under his influence.
"His influence may explain your role but does nothing to excuse it.
"There could hardly be a more grave breach of the trust of your own child and the children for whom you had assumed a parental role.
"Your responsibility was to protect them and resist the pressure and inclination to participate in the abuse."
Justice Pearce said she had the intelligence and capacity to do so and had sufficient insight to appreciate the wrongfulness of your conduct fully.
"Instead, you not only helped and encouraged [the man] but became an active and willing participant and offended against the children directly for your own sexual gratification.
"The crimes were committed to what should have been the safety and security of the children's own home," he said.
"Perverse sexual acts were normalised. Distress, discomfort and trauma experienced by the children were ignored. The tender age of all of the children is an aggravating feature.
He said responsible members of society could not but experience feelings of revulsion and disgust at subjecting children to such abuse.
He said that the [ex-partner's] guilty plea and admissions meant the children were spared the ordeal of giving evidence against her.
A factor in your favour is your agreement to give evidence in [the man's] trial.
"Your evidence, if accepted, is powerful evidence of his guilt. Without your evidence, the case against him depends on the extent to which the children are capable of giving evidence," Justice Pearce said.
She is eligible for parole after four years from August 2020 and was placed on the sex offender's register for 15 years from release.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
