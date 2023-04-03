The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Graphic Content

A Judge says sex abuser would have got 12 years jail but for guilty plea

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:59am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight years jail for perverse, degrading abuse
Eight years jail for perverse, degrading abuse

A Supreme Court Judge lifted a suppression order on sentencing comments about the ex-partner of a man found guilty last week of raping his children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.