The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

James Redmond Burrows is expected to plead guilty to fraud involving $2.1 million

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crown expects former accountant to plead guilty
Crown expects former accountant to plead guilty

The long-running Supreme Court matter of a former Launceston accountant facing fraud charges involving more than $2.1 million is expected to resolve in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.