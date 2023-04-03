Crown expects former accountant to plead guilty

The long-running Supreme Court matter of a former Launceston accountant facing fraud charges involving more than $2.1 million is expected to resolve in May.
James Redmond Burrows, 36, now of Hawthorn East, Victoria, and his lawyer appeared via video link for a directions hearing last week.
Crown prosecutor Madeline Wilson said it was expected the matter would resolve-a legal usage of the word, which generally means a guilty plea without the need for a trial.
"It is a matter of substantial fraud which is going to take a day [for facts to be read out]," Ms Wilson said.
"We seek that Mr Scott be ready to deal with the matter in the May sittings.
Mr Burrows' defence counsel Cameron Scott said his instructing counsel in Victoria would be available from May 2-4 or July 25-August 2.
"Oh come on Mr Scott we can't run around your availability," Justice Robert Pearce said.
The Supreme Court in Tasmani8a has a backlog of more than 600 cases.
Mr Scott said his instructor had a lengthy trial in the Supreme Court in Victoria and there was a need to obtain psychiatric reports.
Ms Wilson said there were a number of victims who may want to make victim impact statements and be present for proceedings.
Justice Pearce adjourned the matter until May 1 at 10.45.
Mr Burrows indicated several times in the Magistrates Court that he would plead guilty but then pleaded not guilty when a proposal put to the Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC was rejected.
Police allege Mr Burrows, through his role as a tax agent, misappropriated individual tax returns and falsified business activity statements for his financial benefit from September 2017 to March 2020.
After a joint investigation between the Tasmania Police and the ATO, the charges were laid.
Court documents show he is charged with 137 counts of fraud allegedly involving a total of $373,000 and 19 counts of stealing by misappropriation and stealing by an agent a total of $204, 800.
One fraud count involved $228.44 credited to a Sportsbet account.
Mr Burrows is charged with 122 counts of using a computer with intent to defraud involving a total amount of more than $1 million.
Companies allegedly defrauded by Mr Burrows include Launceston companies Simle Pty Ltd, nearly $200,000, Webber Holdings, more than $400,000, and Josh Hart Investments, more than $204,000.
The 28 counts of obtaining a financial advantage by deception allegedly involve amounts between $144 and $19,216 for a total of $185,000.
One count alleges Mr Burrows obtained a financial advantage by deception by lodging a false credit amount associated with an income tax return belonging to Blue Phoenix Super without their knowledge or consent. The alleged financial advantage of $19,216 was from the Australian Taxation Office.
Mr Burrows also faces 32 counts of inserting false information as data involving a total of $377,000.
The documents indicate that Mr Burrows used some allegedly fraudulent funds to repay other clients of his firm JRB Accounting.
Many of the offences were allegedly committed to pay the liabilities of Tasmania2GoPty Ltd-a company owned by a business couple which Mr Burrows had allegedly stolen from.
Mr Burrows allegedly charged one complainant $7200 for tax work not completed by him.
In November, Mr Burrows told Ms Cure he planned to put a plea deal together.
The court has heard previously that evidence comprises 24 binders of files and was provided on a hard drive because of the volume.
Mr Burrows first appeared in May 2021, then June, August, October, and November.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
