A night time fire at an east Launceston suburb has been deemed an accident, after crews from three stations were called out.
According to the Tasmania Fire Service crews from Launceston, Rocherlea and Ravenswood were called to the scene of a structure fire at Faraday Street, Ravenswood on Sunday, April 2.
Crews arrived about 8.50pm and found one unit within a conjoined block on fire, with smoke coming from three other roof spaces.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said the crews contained the blaze in the first unit, and had the fire under control within about 40 minutes of arrival.
Residents were evacuated from the building, and a Department of Fire and Emergency Management (DPFEM) spokeswoman said there were no reported injuries.
The DPFEM spokeswoman also said the fire was accidental.
