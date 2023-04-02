The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Third annual Uke Jamboree comes to a close with Sunday recovery session

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ukeladies play at Pilgrim Church for the last day of the Launceston Uke Jamboree. Picture by Rod Thompson
The Ukeladies play at Pilgrim Church for the last day of the Launceston Uke Jamboree. Picture by Rod Thompson

The third annual Launceston Ukulele Jamboree finished on Sunday with a Sunday Strum and open mic recovery session.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.