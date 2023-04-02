The third annual Launceston Ukulele Jamboree finished on Sunday with a Sunday Strum and open mic recovery session.
The weekend sent the city into a uke frenzy, with live performances throughout the weekend and even a ukulele flash mob on Saturday.
Jamboree organiser Jackie Anifandis said the festival was her way of giving back to the community.
"I like to incorporate a lot of free events as well as ticketed, but this is a chance for people who are out in the community and want to do a little performance," she said.
The Sunday Strum session invited anyone to come along and play with other members of the community.
"I hold regular uke jam sessions and thought of doing a bigger version of that," Ms Anifandis said.
"All the big mainland ukuleles festivals do this on their last day so I thought we should too, and it's been great."
She said the festival had been received magnificently over the weekend.
"The amount of overwhelming feedback I've had is so great, the interstate performers said we rival their festivals," Ms Anifandis said.
It was the first time the festival ran over three days and will continue to do so going into the future.
Ms Anifandis said it was a pleasure to use the Pilgrim Church as their main gig venue.
"The church itself was stunning for the evening concerts, and it's really nice to be able to utilise these beautiful buildings for a joyous occasion that really brings a community together," she said.
A fundraising effort for Enterprising Aardvark, a local counselling and consulting service , also took place across the weekend which Ms Anifandis said was successful.
"It was the first time I've done an online raffle but we raised $2000 which is a great effort," she said.
She said she wanted to keep the size of the festival the same going forward.
"It's a perfect size for Launceston," she said.
"Two of our performers Saturday night help organise the Melbourne festival and were talking to me about collaborating and bring international acts over to both Melbourne and Launceston."
Ms Anifandis said her personal favorite performance was the Thin White Ukes, a David Bowie tribute band.
"A big thank you the City of Launceston Council sponsorship, I couldn't have done it without them."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
