Wikipedia's official Derby population of 109 was somewhat supercharged this week as the UCI Mountain Bike World Series arrived in town.
Estimates of up to 100 times that figure packed the former tin mining settlement which has since unearthed an alternative natural resource upon which to build its fortunes.
For one weekend of the year at least, Derby was rivalling Bridestowe for North-East Tasmanian international visitation, the aromatic cocktail of native rain forest and chainsaw engine smoke proving an unorthodox alternative to lavender.
Fair to say it was a slightly different clientele.
Almost before the sun was cutting through the mist in the Ringarooma River valley on Saturday, spectators began emerging wearing all manner of outfits.
A fairy, an astronaut, a dinosaur, a town crier complete with bell and, er, chainsaw, an Arab, Spiderman, Donald Trump carrying an assortment of signs along the theme of making Derby great again, a man in a fetching skirt ... although, come to think of it, that may not have been fancy dress.
One party turned up all dressed as chickens and were soon intermingling, somewhat confusingly, with another group dressed as bananas creating an indeterminate force of mud-splattered yellow noise, both happily dancing away to The Chicken Song on repeat.
Music was omnipresent. Official heckle zones were set up at various locations but many spectators brought their own speakers and there was no shortage of AC-DC.
The three wedge-tailed eagles circling above Trouty for much of Saturday morning were so bemused by the spectacle that they kept going round in circles.
One spectator in a glorious tartan suit and tie was orchestrating crowd behaviour which included a silent heckle, a polite golf clap, unified dog barking and, of course, synchronised sheep baaing when a Kiwi rider passed.
Whenever spectators dared dart across the course to improve their view, shouts of "Rider!" soon followed to see how quickly they would react.
Arriving at the heckle zone by the giant rock slabs on the newly-opened Cuddles trail was like turning up at a major stadium.
The crowd noise grew louder upon approach until suddenly the amphitheatre opened up complete with hordes of cheering fans who reached a crescendo as their sporting idols appeared.
More music was pumping out, the apt choices ranging from Danger Zone to Tubthumping with several riders conveniently living out the "I get knocked down, but I get up again" chorus.
With most spectators raucously cheering along, filming on mobile phones held above heads and generally lapping up proceedings detached from any semblance of normality, it was like being at a campaign rally for the aforementioned impoverished non-tax-paying multi-millionaire ex-US president.
As riders emerged from the bush they were greeted by a sea of spectators and a wall of noise along plus assorted medics and photographers, both professions seemingly waiting for them to crash.
Meanwhile Derby's Central Business District was a thriving metropolis, unrecognisable to what was little more than a ghost town just over a decade ago.
Derby Cricket Ground, being used as the main car park, hadn't seen so many sports-mad individuals frantically seeking out space since the halcyon days of the North Eastern Football Union (1938-2017 RIP).
The event village near the network trail head was a hive of activity with international bike brands like Sram, Fox, Shimano, Giant and Specialized co-existing alongside more acclimatised patrons like the North-East Lions Club. And when Thursday's practice sessions coincided with extensive downpours, the newly-installed bike-cleaning station was in heavy demand.
Go-Pros and Red Bull drinks abounded, as did use of the word "sick" as a compliment and "pedally" to describe the contrast in stages to the freewheeling descents of Maydena a week earlier.
I like my limbs attached to my body- Trevallyn's national cross-country mountain bike champion Sam Fox
Kiwi rider Eddie Masters likened the Trouty rock slab to Conrod Strait at Mount Panorama while Trevallyn's recently-crowned national champion Sam Fox excused his non-participation with the explanation: "I prefer to ride cross-country because I like uphills and I like my limbs attached to my body."
After the Tasmanian monopoly on Oceania's involvement, the world series and its global television audience heads off to Europe and North America.
And it was left to 22-year-old Turners Beach rider Jordan Temple to sum up the magnitude of his home state's sporting opportunity.
"This really opens up the world for Tasmania and is huge for the economy," he began, before perfectly locating the nail head with his verbal hammer.
"We don't even get an AFL team but we've got a world series that comes here."
