A desecrated gravesite was discovered on Sunday afternoon at Carr Villa Cemetery by two sisters who were visiting to freshen up their mother and father's grave.
Bev Morrison was visiting the grave with her sister, Julie, when they discovered a number of items had been stolen from the grave.
Rocks were also placed alongside the edge of the grave, for reasons Ms Morrison and Julie could not understand.
Ms Morrison said her dad had been buried there for 31 years while her mum was buried 16 months ago.
"Mum's been gone 16 months now, but it's still raw," Ms Morrison said.
"She was just the heart of the family. I always loved coming out and talking to her, now there's nothing there."
Among the stolen items were the headstones of Ms Morrison and Julie's mother and father, a 100-year-old vase from Campbells, a porcelain wreath and flowers.
"The Campbells vase had been there since dad died," Ms Morrison said.
None of the other graves appeared to have been damaged or tampered with.
It's the third time the grave had been desecrated since January.
Julie said the second time the grave was attacked, everything on the grave had been moved to an adjacent grave.
"We came out after we heard and the vases holding the flowers had all been smashed but they were made into a wreath shape," Julie said.
"It felt like they they were sending a message."
Police were present but could not provide a comment at the time.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
