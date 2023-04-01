The Examiner
Gravesite desecrated for third time since January at Carr Villa Cemetery

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 4:00am
Desecrated grave at Carr Villa Cemetery. Picture by Rod Thompson
A desecrated gravesite was discovered on Sunday afternoon at Carr Villa Cemetery by two sisters who were visiting to freshen up their mother and father's grave.

