The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Employer of Choice Recognition Program open to Tasmanian businesses

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
April 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bass Simon Wood, Stillwater owner Bianca Welsh and Minister for Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Felix Ellis. Picture by Duncan Bailey
Member for Bass Simon Wood, Stillwater owner Bianca Welsh and Minister for Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Felix Ellis. Picture by Duncan Bailey

Entries for the Employer of Choice Recognition Program, which recognises employers who are creating positive workplaces through best practice, opened on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.