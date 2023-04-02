Entries for the Employer of Choice Recognition Program, which recognises employers who are creating positive workplaces through best practice, opened on Monday.
Successful applicants are entitled to display the distinctive red Employer of Choice logo when advertising their business and seeking new employees.
Former Employer of Choice winner and owner of Stillwater Restaurant, Bianca Welsh, said focusing on employees and work culture was important now more than ever post-COVID.
"It's vital that the focus is not only on the business and your customers, but without a team delivering really great service and wanting to be at work, we really can't do what we do," Ms Welsh said.
"Now more than ever, it's important to become an employer of choice."
Stillwater were the first hospitality venue to become an Employer of Choice in 2010 when the program was rolled out.
Ms Welsh said they were feeling the pinch of skill shortages in Tasmania.
"Becoming creative with tactics and upskilling people is the way forward but that takes a lot of time and effort for an employer," Ms Welsh said.
"With Tasmania being mostly small to medium employers, it's really hard to find that time and have those resources.
"Programs like Employer of Choice are fantastic to give employers more skills and knowledge in the space of being a really great employer."
Skills, Training and Workforce Growth Minister Felix Ellis said Stillwater had led the way in the hospitality industry in terms of stepping into the program.
"Customers know that they're getting some of the best of the best when it comes to training and wellbeing support for the people that are serving them," Minister Ellis said.
He said Tasmania was facing one of its biggest skills and labor shortages in its history.
"That's why being an Employer of Choice has never been more important to be able to say to the labor market that if you come and work for us, we'll really look after you will be the best of the best."
Entries close on May 15 with successful applicants announced in November 2023.
For more information on how to apply visit: business.tas.gov.au/eoc
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
