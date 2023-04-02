Teenagers from all over the state are preparing to travel across Bass Strait for the Little Athletics Australia Championships at Lakeside Stadium, Melbourne, from April 21-23.
The event consists of three separate championships - the Australian Team Championships for under-13 and under-13-14 multi-class athletes (ATC), the Australian Junior Athletics Championships for under-14 and under-15-16 multi-class athletes (AJAC) and the Australian Combined Events Championships for under-15 athletes (ACEC).
Over the previous weekend, the 38 athletes from nine different centres were joined by former Australian cyclist Richie Porte, who provided them with inspiration and advice in preparation for the biggest competition of their careers so far.
Under-13 boys
Under-13 girls
Boys
Girls
Under-15 boys
Under-15 girls
