Little Athletics Tasmanian team prepare for national championships

By Ben Hann
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:10pm, first published April 2 2023 - 4:07pm
There will be a total of 38 athletes from Tasmania preparing for the national championships in Melbourne. Picture by Paul Scambler
Teenagers from all over the state are preparing to travel across Bass Strait for the Little Athletics Australia Championships at Lakeside Stadium, Melbourne, from April 21-23.

