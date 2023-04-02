The Examiner
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Is Peter Dutton trying to lead the Liberals into the wilderness?

April 3 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Tasmanian Liberal Premier Jeremy Rockliff.

It is a curious thing, to be in a state and electorate strongly held by the Liberal party, watching that same party tear itself apart on the mainland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.