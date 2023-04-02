It is a curious thing, to be in a state and electorate strongly held by the Liberal party, watching that same party tear itself apart on the mainland.
It is even stranger to see the Liberal party lose election after election to rivals on the political left, and for its proponents to say they therefore need to go further right.
On Saturday night the federal Liberal party lost the seat of Aston in Melbourne to the Labor party; it is the first time in over 100 years a federal opposition has lost a byelection seat to the government of the day.
This was, of course, celebrated as a surprising and welcome victory by Labor and its supporters, and the Liberal members brave enough to front the media appeared to have been stupefied.
Their federal leader Peter Dutton, to his credit, showed up to defend himself and the party on Sunday morning television.
And though he said words that sounded like the phrase "I take responsibility" he also said a lot of words that sounded like the complete opposite.
Mr Dutton is well known as being of the party's right, and many commentators would like to see him take the party further that way while in opposition, in stark contrast to the country's voters who have voted for the more progressive chance in recent years. "I accept responsibility. We have failed the test set for us by the Victorian people," he said on Sunday morning.
But, he also said that "of course" he should remain as leader and he will rebuild the party and lead it to federal victory in 2025.
But then he said he did not yet know what the Liberal party's problem was and that now is not the time to announce platform changes or policy plans.
Mr Dutton would do well to notice that the Liberal strategy of voting no on all progressive policies is not wearing Labor down, but only pushing itself further into the political wilderness.
Perhaps the Liberal party should look to Tasmania, the only place it remains in government, for ideas.
Jeremy Rockliff does not lead a hard right conservative government; he is supportive of trans-rights, on the front foot on renewable energy and climate concerns, and has openly supported the Voice to parliament.
And he remains popular, and that does not appear to be changing.
