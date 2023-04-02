The Examiner
Terms of reference released for Murrihy review of Tasmanian harness racing industry

By Matt Maloney
April 2 2023 - 3:30pm
An independent review into race fixing and animal cruelty within the Tasmanian harness racing industry is due to be completed by June 30.
The government's terms of reference for an independent racing industry review have been criticised as too narrow, leading to suggestions it won't be able to address systemic issues.

