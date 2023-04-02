The Examiner
Emergency services on the scene of incident at Cradle Mountain

By Simon McGuire
Updated April 2 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:33pm
Police responding to incident where mountain climber "had fallen from a height"
Emergency services and police are responding to an incident at Cradle Mountain where a climber "had fallen from a height".

