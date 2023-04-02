Around 150 cyclist descended on Prospect Vale park to raise money for sport and recreation disability support group New Horizons.
New Horizons chief executive officer Belinda Kitto said The Great Western Tiers Cycle Challenge was a ride that raised funds for New Horizons to provide sport and recreation and social opportunities for people with disability in Tasmania.
"We've got such amazing sponsors and supporters and every dollar from anyone that registers goes straight to those programs and nothing gets chewed up with event costs," Ms Kitto said.
READ MORE: Native forest area down, report states
"We're really grateful for all the support we get."
The event has been running for 17 years and is one of New Horizons' most important fundraising events.
"We've got some federal funding locked in until June 2024 but nothing after that," Ms Kitto said.
"We need to keep these events going so we can keep those activities happening and the club doors open, as well as just awareness raising so everyone with disability has the opportunity to participate in sport and recreation."
She said the cycle challenge had something for everyone.
READ MORE: Ukulele lovers unite at jamboree
"We have the 24 kilometre ride where people can just have a go right through to 140 kilometres."
"The rides are fully escorted by the wonderful Ulysses Motorcycle Club and our lead vehicle drivers.
"It's a safe ride and a good chance for people to get out and enjoy a bit of fitness."
New Horizons member Carolina Ascui was sounding off each race with an airhorn, and said New Horizons allowed her to reconnect with old friends.
"I get to see friends that I hadn't seen for 23 odd years," Ms Ascui said.
"On the weekend some friends and I competed in a boccia tournament, which is based on lawn bowls but for wheelchairs."
Ms Kitto said she hoped to see more people get behind the event in future years.
"We want to keep it going and in bigger numbers as well," Ms Kitto said.
She said New Horizons' biggest fundraising event, a gala, returns in June after a COVID hiatus.
"We hope the community get behind it and come out for a good night after not being able to hold it for a few years," Ms Kitto said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.