Western Tiers Cycle Challenge returns to raise funds for New Horizons

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 2 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 11:54am
Noah Blazeley (9), Teresa Hill, Tom Marchell and starter Carolina Ascui of New Horizons at the Western Tiers Cycle Challenge. Picture by Rod Thompson
Around 150 cyclist descended on Prospect Vale park to raise money for sport and recreation disability support group New Horizons.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

