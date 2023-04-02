The Examiner
Cavaliers and Hawks well represented for nationals

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
April 2 2023 - 2:08pm
Hawks' co-captain Ash Mawer will fly to Perth for the mixed Tasmanian team. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Tasmanian Netball League is set to take an extended break until April 27 to allow players to compete for Tasmania at the under-17, under-19, mixed and men's national championships.

