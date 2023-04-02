The Tasmanian Netball League is set to take an extended break until April 27 to allow players to compete for Tasmania at the under-17, under-19, mixed and men's national championships.
Among all three squads there is plenty of representation from the state league's two Northern clubs, with the Northern Hawks and Cavaliers considered two of the strongest teams in the competition.
The under-17 and under-19 squads will travel to Darwin for their tournaments, which run from April 11-16, while the mixed team will join the men's squad in Perth with their event running from April 9-15.
Hawks open coach Alicia Sargent spoke of her delight for everyone involved.
"We're proud to have so many representing Tasmania this month," she said.
