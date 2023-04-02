The Examiner
Tasmania to host six race meetings over Easter weekend including Good Friday triple-header

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated April 2 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 8:00pm
Vetlanda (inside) upsets hot favourite Turk Warrior in the Tasbred 3YO on Good Friday 2022. The same race will highlight this week's meeting.
Mark Yole wins the opening race at Mowbray on Sunday night driving Beast Mode. Pictures by Stacey Lear
Brodie Davis brings up an early double for trainer Michael Laugher on the well-backed Khaki Nui.
Tasmania has a busy racing schedule coming up with six meetings over the four-day Easter break, starting with a triple-header on Good Friday.

