Tasmania has a busy racing schedule coming up with six meetings over the four-day Easter break, starting with a triple-header on Good Friday.
The Mowbray gallops meeting is in the afternoon with a late finish while the harness and greyhound meetings in Hobart are at night.
In total on Good Friday there are five gallops meetings in Victoria, WA, Tasmania and the ACT; three trot meetings in Victoria, WA and Tasmania and five greyhound meetings in the same three states.
New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia have kept Good Friday race-free.
The Mowbray gallops meeting features the $50,000 Tasbred 2YO and $50,000 Tasbred 3YO.
The Mowbray harness meeting on Saturday night is highlighted by the $75,000 Easter Cup final, $20,000 Keith Stanley Debutante for two-year-olds and $14,000 Allen Williams and Kevin Gillies Memorials.
The Examiner's 16-page race guide will be published on Thursday this week.
Starting times listed below are those allocated by Sky Channel and subject to change. The number of races may be dependent on final acceptances.
Mowbray gallops (10 races from 1.33pm to 6.47pm)
Hobart trots (8 races from 5.28pm to 10.20pm)
Hobart dogs (8 races from 5.12pm top 9.55pm)
Mowbray trots (10 races from 6.07pm to 10.45pm)
No racing in Tasmania
Spreyton gallops (8 races from 12.34pm to 4.49pm)
Launceston dogs (10 races from 7.23pm to 10.13pm)
The Tasmanian Turf Club is again promoting its Good Friday meeting as a family fun day with free admission to the track.
There will be a strong emphasis on children's activities with free pony rides, face painting and lolly bags, a kids' game zone and Easter egg hunt.
Easter Bunny will be in attendance and the Paddington Bear movie will be showing in the grandstand lounge from noon.
The Launceston Pacing Club is promoting its Easter Saturday meeting as a night of "fun, frivolity and flutters".
There will be free face painting, glitter tattoo and Easter eggs for the kids, pony trots and live music.
Entry to LPC meetings is always free.
Former Tasmanian mare Greenmount Belle is the dam of Sizzle Minizzle, the shock $61 winner of the $500,000 Country Championship final at Randwick on Saturday.
It was the three-year-old gelding's fourth win in 11 starts and took his earnings to $509,280 - a handy return on the $35,000 he cost as a yearling.
Greenmount Belle was trained in Tasmania by Charlie Goggin and won eight races and $120,000.
She was also placed in the 2008 Newmarket Handicap behind Scenic Silver and Wealthy Lad and the 2009 Bow Mistress Stakes behind Flying Ruby and Rough Chance.
Her five foals to race have all won.
Brendon McCoull rode Greenmount Belle to four of her wins and was to have teamed up with her then-owner, Prime Thoroughbreds, in Victoria on Saturday.
However he had to forego the ride on Quang Tri in the $200,000 Bendigo Guineas due to transport difficulties.
He was replaced by Beau Mertens on the Patrick Payne-trained filly who got caught wide from an outside gate and struck interference on the home turn before finishing 10th behind Peter Moody-trained Waltz On By.
Tasmania Cup winner Wheres The Gold was too good for his five rivals in the second heat of the Easter Cup at Mowbray on Sunday night and will now join stablemate Like A Wildfire in the group 3 final.
The Emma Stewart-trained four-year-old began safely from his 20m handicap and sat at the rear before driver Mitch Ford improved to the death at the 1600m.
He beat off leader Check In with 500m to go and went on to score by almost 20m from Racketeers Boy with Sunny Sanz a further 7m away third.
His mile rate of 1:57.9 took 0.6 seconds off the track record set by Like A Wildfire a week earlier.
Former Queenslander Beast Mode enjoyed a nice run, one-out and three-back, before finishing strongly to record his seventh Tasmanian win in the Longford Equine Clinic Pace.
It was only his second win in 23 starts on the Launceston track but he has finished top-three in 50 per cent of his runs.
Driven by Mark Yole, the six-year-old quickly ran past the leader Endeavour Stride in the home straight to score by 8m with No Nukes Skipper coming from last to be 3-1/2m away third.
Solo Sync upset a confident plunge on Alaphilippe when he led all the way in the Ladbroke It Pace.
The runner-up was backed from $1.65 to $1.45 at his third run after a two-year layoff but looked to have every chance after racing one out and two back.
Solo Sync had been unplaced at his previous nine runs this season but all were in races where the time was much quicker.
Driver Mitch Ford was allowed to dictate terms on Sunday night and he got home by 6m in a relatively leisurely mile rate of 2:02.7.
Westbury trainer Michael Laugher got a race-to-race double with I Of The Hurrikane and Khaki Nui, the latter landing a $16 to $9.00 plunge.
After contesting a heat of the Easter Cup at his third start in Tasmania, former Victorian gelding Khaki Nui dropped in class to win the Tasmanian Horse Transport Stakes.
The race was for rating 70 to 79 horses but 82-rater Khaki Nui was eligible with the claim for junior driver Brodie Davis.
