Coaches Sam Mitchell and Alastair Clarkson have given UTAS Stadium top marks following Saturday's AFL clash between Hawthorn and North Melbourne.
In a year which may prove transformational for Tasmanian football, there has been plenty of discussion around a potential new stadium in Hobart, as well as the role - if any - Launceston will play if the state does secure the competition's 19th team.
Chances of a Tasmanian team playing games in the North have only been boosted this week, with the two coaches - who could claim to have the most intimate knowledge of the ground of anyone in the league - both full of praise.
"It's the best ground in the league in my view in terms of the surface, it's just like carpet - it's an outstanding surface," Clarkson said ahead of the match.
"We are looking forward to the opportunity to play on a great deck, footy-like conditions in terms of being 15-20 degrees and in front of a really, really passionate supporter base down there that crave for AFL footy."
The four-time premiership-winning coach continued after the match on Saturday.
"The ground staff at this ground do a fabulous job because it gets a lot of traffic ... they just put on such a spectacle for the people in Northern Tassie."
Mitchell followed the sentiment, comparing it to Australia's most iconic venue.
"I definitely love coming down here, it feels like home here," he said.
"It's very much just like the MCG where we've got that feeling that this is familiar surrounds and we know how to play the ground, we know how to go about our business here."
With 11,007 people taking to the stands on the weekend, Launceston would do well with a bumper crowd come ANZAC round when the Hawks play the Adelaide Crows.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
