The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Tasmania's Forest Practices Authority releases 2023 state of the forests report

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated April 2 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 72 per cent of Tasmania has native vegetation cover.
More than 72 per cent of Tasmania has native vegetation cover.

Almost 10,000 hectares of native forest has been cleared in Tasmania within five years, according to a new report from the state's Forest Practices Authority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.