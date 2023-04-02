Having watched Derby's transformation into a global mountain bike hot spot, Enduro World Series creator Chris Ball believes it is only just getting started.
The Scot whose vision saw Maydena and Derby stage the only two Oceania rounds of this year's revamped championship left Tasmania with fond memories and vowing to return.
"What an amazing two weeks we've had," Ball said as thousands of spectators watched Blue Derby host round two on Saturday.
"Third time here for us and it's incredible. The development's amazing and the atmosphere's as good as it always was. It's a wonderful place.
"The potential feels quite endless. The development that's been done all the way out to the coast. Such a vision to combine that and there's still so much more terrain.
"You feel the energy here the second you arrive. The community is so behind everything, the passion that's here, it's such a very different vibe. Everyone is so engaged and supportive, it's a great place to be."
Having hosted the EWS in 2017 and 2019, the 125-kilometre Blue Derby network staged the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup, part of the 13-round World Series which also visits Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Andorra, France, USA and Canada.
Ball said to have both opening rounds was a tribute to the state's trails and support.
"It's massive for Tasmania and shows the diversity as well. You couldn't get two more different and yet world-class trail networks than Maydena and Derby. Huge elevation and very technical trails in Maydena and then we come up here to this thriving community with a really different vibe altogether.
"We've had a huge amount of change. First year of the Enduro World Cup so it's amazing to have the first two ever World Cups for the sport in Tasmania. We've got a long road ahead of us and we obviously love it here so let's see where the road takes us."
Ball said it was hard to explain the transformation in Derby since he first visited.
"It's a world away from where it was.
"The first time I came here, in 2016 I think, there were a few beds in the house we stayed in, we had to drive half an hour to get dinner, and now it's just absolutely teeming with different businesses and all at such a high level. We've been so well hosted.
"We just rode the new trail opened in honour of Jeffrey Hayes, Hazy Days, and that's yet another world-class piece of trail gone in and it feels like you can just keep going here. Derby's been twice winner of trail of the year and I don't see why that couldn't happen again and keep going because the terrain is so perfect."
