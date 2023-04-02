The Examiner
World Cup showcases Blue Derby mountain bike trails

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 2 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
Riders mind the gap on Derby's new Cuddles trail. Picture by Rob Shaw
Riders mind the gap on Derby's new Cuddles trail. Picture by Rob Shaw

Having watched Derby's transformation into a global mountain bike hot spot, Enduro World Series creator Chris Ball believes it is only just getting started.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

