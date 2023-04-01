The Northern Hawks have made it 24-straight wins with their comfortable 83-27 victory against the winless South East Suns, while the Cavaliers overcame travel and a stingy Devon defence to win 46-32 in Ulverstone on Friday night.
The Hawks were strong from the outset in their first game at the Silverdome this season, with the reigning Tasmanian Netball League champions boasting a double-digit lead by quarter-time.
Their second quarter was the most destructive, scoring 25 goals while conceding just seven, before they continued to build on the lead all the way up until the end of the match.
Coach Alicia Sargent was pleased with how her side maintained their standard throughout the contest. "I actually thought it was a really consistent game for us across all the quarters," she said.
"We made some rotations and they seemed to flow seamlessly, which was really nice to have that impact when you do rotate players during the quarter.
"We had been disciplined and just stuck to the process, which is what we set out to do and how we set out to play. It's really pleasing to come into round four and play a game like that, knowing how consistent we can play when we really put our minds to it."
Meanwhile, the Cavs found themselves in a tough battle against the youthful Devon, with the visitors having to overcome an early deficit.
The hosts held the Cavs to just seven points in the first term as they took a five-point lead, however the Northern team responded with even greater force in the second, with a 14-4 goal differential giving them the advantage. The final term saw the Cavaliers extend their lead to 14 goals in what was a low scoring affair.
Co-coach Dannie Carstens was full of praise for the North-West team.
"I really love the style of netball Devon put out there, they're playing a really solid one-on-one defensive style, which not many other teams in the competition do," she said.
"It took us a little bit of time to respond to what was going on, but I think, as a collective group, everyone ended up going out there and were executing their roles by the end of the game even though it took us a little bit of time to get into it."
