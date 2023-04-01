The Examiner
Northern Hawks and Cavaliers win in contrasting fashion

Ben Hann
Ben Hann
Updated April 1 2023 - 9:05pm, first published 9:00pm
Northern Hawks' goal attack Courtney Treloar at the Silverdome during Saturday's clash against the South East Suns. Picture by Paul Scambler
Northern Hawks' goal attack Courtney Treloar at the Silverdome during Saturday's clash against the South East Suns. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Northern Hawks have made it 24-straight wins with their comfortable 83-27 victory against the winless South East Suns, while the Cavaliers overcame travel and a stingy Devon defence to win 46-32 in Ulverstone on Friday night.

