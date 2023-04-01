Australian Track and Field Championships celebrate reaching 100

Sporting competitions that reach their centenary are not necessarily all that rare these days but it's still a fine reflection of culture and commitment by generations who have made it possible.
Perhaps it won't be so in another one hundred years' time given how fraught the tenures of many evolving annual contests are these days.
2023 hosts the 100th edition of the Australian Track and Field Championships.
As it happens there's been no symmetry about those 100 meets. Events have come and gone and imperial measurements gave way to metric in 1966. After nearly 40 years, women eventually got the chance to compete.
Two world wars have intervened and interrupted the delivery but the disruption from COVID whilst substantial was not complete - with eight national championships events contested before the country was shut down.
At first the Nationals, as they are now best known, were biennial and but eventually yearly from the 1930s. Under-age events were not included until 1958 - but this time it was the girls who got the chance, five years before the boys.
The first Championships were held pre-federation and three years before the first modern Olympic Games - on the MCG on just two days in December 1893 and with a rest day in between.
This was not just to respect the then-stricter customs of Sunday observance but to give the competitors a break from their onerous schedule.
Yet there were only 15 events and with only males able to compete this provided a sparse schedule of entertainment.
These first championships were actually an Australasian affair but saw only three colonies represented - Victoria, New South Wales and New Zealand. In track events only the winners were given an official time.
Edwin Flack, who three years on won both middle distance gold medals at the first Olympics in Athens, won the mile but was unplaced in the 880 yards. Until 1928, the Championships remained Australasian. On four occasions they were actually hosted in New Zealand.
The first appearance by women came in 1930 - also, as it happens, on the MCG. Just three championships were contested - 100 yards, 80m hurdles and high jump - such were the quaint opinions of those times about which events were suitable for the female body.
In later years, by contrast, Australia was the first nation to introduce women's national championships in events like the 400m hurdles, 3000m steeple, pole vault and hammer throw.
The 100th edition in Brisbane has not disappointed - with superb competition on the first three of four days. The women's 1500 metres was always going to be the star attraction and proved to be exactly that.
In the fastest time ever run at a Nationals, Jess Hull prevailed over Abbey Caldwell and Linden Hall. Everyone's favourite flying mullet Rohan Browning was also the quickest ever at Nationals in the short sprint - winning the 100 metres in 10.02.
Jacob Despard's bronze made him only the third Tasmanian to win a medal in the blue-ribbon event in 100 years after Albert Castley in 1906 and his relay teammate Jack Hale who has made the podium twice.
The men's 1500 metres in either its current metric guise or previously as the slightly longer mile, is another of the few events that have featured at every previous Nationals. On paper it promised much but with both Stewart McSweyn and Ollie Hoare given exemptions, it did not feature on the must-watch list of very many fans.
Perhaps even more so, when a Jetstar flight cancellation cruelly deprived Tasmania's number two man, James Hansen of even getting to the line.
But the three placed men - diminutive home town man Callum Davies, 18-year-old prodigy Cameron Myers and bold front-runner Matt Ramsden delivered a magnificent contest with Davies dipping to win in 3.37.92
In another smashing battle - also in an event few would have been expecting it from, Connor Murphy leapt 16.61m in the men's triple jump, missed out on countback to Aiden Hinson.
Had Murphy won it would have been the 14th victory for his family in the event - his father Andrew having won the national title 13 times.
