Benchmark Longford win back-to-back Bowls North premier league titles

By Michael Sims
April 1 2023 - 7:40pm
Longford's Daniel Baker sends one down en route to a premiership win. Picture by Paul Scambler
Longford's Daniel Baker sends one down en route to a premiership win. Picture by Paul Scambler

The 2022-23 Bowls North Pennant season wrapped up following the completion of the grand final for each of the seven divisions.

