The 2022-23 Bowls North Pennant season wrapped up following the completion of the grand final for each of the seven divisions.
In the premier division, Longford would claim the title having been the benchmark of the competition all season but it wasn't without strong contention from East Launceston.
Whilst Longford would claim all three rink wins, the overall winning margin would only by seven shots - which was a true testament to the closeness of the game.
East would lead by as many as nine shots after 33 ends, which would be the largest margin of the match. The Tigers would peg them back from there and re-take the lead, eventually holding on over the final few ends to record back-to-back titles.
Division 1 saw Trevallyn upstage the in-form Beauty Point to take home honours in convincing fashion. The Thunder would lead from start to finish as all three rinks would account for their opposition.
Geoff Buchanan's rink was the big winner of the day with a 17-shot win over former teammate Jason Lane. Team leader Roger Long returned to the side and delivered an eight-shot win over Rhys McDougall, also a former teammate. Adrian Coomber finished the job with a four-shot win over Bruce Howard.
Exeter proved to be the best team in division two with a strong 16-shot win over St Helens. Les Bott did the bulk of the damage with a 10-shot win over John Vincent. Todd Mohr wasn't far behind with a seven-shot win of his own over Tony Pickett. St Helens skip Basil Whittaker would record a one-shot win - not enough to cover the deficit.
George Town went back-to-back in division three in a dominant display of bowls from start to finish. Launceston would be no match as this season's star recruit John Bowerman was the driving force for George Town, recording a 17-shot win over Phil Neilson. David Tuthill extended the margin by a further 15 over Michael Longstaff while Terry Harris would go down to Ian Edwards by four.
Kings Meadows would limp over the line with a one-shot win against Deloraine in division four. Kings Meadows club legend Michael Hall would steal the show with a 12-shot win over Jarrod Samphier as Meadows' only winning rink. Garry Elmer would go down by four shots to Kerry Miller and Andrew Vodak would lose to Murray Gleeson by seven, enough to hold on to the overall win and the title.
Westbury trumped West Launceston to take home the division five title despite only winning on one rink. Carol Holloway's rink would star, recording a 13-shot win to steer the ship to victory.
To round things out, the division six title would go the way of Lilydale as they overcame Ravenswood by just one shot. Jason Lowe and Fran Wilson would both record narrow rink wins to cover the three-shot loss of Peter Ellson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.