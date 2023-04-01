Kings Meadows would limp over the line with a one-shot win against Deloraine in division four. Kings Meadows club legend Michael Hall would steal the show with a 12-shot win over Jarrod Samphier as Meadows' only winning rink. Garry Elmer would go down by four shots to Kerry Miller and Andrew Vodak would lose to Murray Gleeson by seven, enough to hold on to the overall win and the title.