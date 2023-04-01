The three Northern men's sides in action on Saturday all came away victorious with Launceston City, South Launceston and Tamar Churinga smiling.
Launceston City stayed unbeaten by winning 4-1, inflicting Smithton's first loss.
City young gun Arb Lockhart got them on the board in the only goal of the first half before Smithton took their chance early in the third through Richard Cornish.
Coach John Innes-Smith and Cornish looked to produce another but City took it down the other end and created two penalty corners.
Eventually Beau Cornelius scored twice and Logan Lowther once as coaches Jayden Pearson and Innes-Smith were key pillars for their sides.
South Launceston had a big win on the road, bettering West Devonport 10-0.
Kurt Budgeon and Al McBain were the stars, finishing with five and three goals respectively but the Suns didn't have it all their own way, with some strong defence shown by West.
Goalie and skipper Zack King led from the front, saving a stroke in the last term, while Brett Withington was also impressive for South.
Tamar Churinga completed the Northern trifecta, getting their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over City Marians. Rob Partridge and Mitchell Webb scored in the first half and they were able to keep the deficit until the final whistle.
Tamar captain Rohan John and Marians coach Jason Birtwistle were strong.
Thursday night saw bottom-placed Burnie Baptist knock off ladder-leaders South Burnie 6-3.
Brothers Keenan and Braden Johnson were dominant as the former scored three goals and the latter earned three votes.
Queechy Penguins overcame a spirited Smithton outfit 4-0 at St Leonards.
Josie Kremerskothen's penalty corner conversion was the sole goal of the first term as the Saints held them at bay but they weren't able to hold them off forever.
Alexandra Tuson found the bottom left on her penalty stroke after her keeper Petria Button saved Smithton's earlier attempt before Isabella McRobbie and Isabelle Sharman put the finishing touches on the win.
Smithton's Laura Korpershoek, Clare Wright and Connie Perry were their best in Perry's 100th.
It was a similar story earlier as City Marians beat Tamar Churinga 3-0 after being scoreless at half-time.
Zayna Jackson was the difference with two goals as Lisa Richardson also scored and Tamar goalie Katelyn Jones played well.
South Launceston played their second consecutive draw, finishing 2-2 to split the points with West Devonport.
After a scoreless first half, the Suns scored through Nicole Symonds and Alice Hendry but West Devonport's strongest Chloe White and Sarah Gray ensured the game would be a draw.
