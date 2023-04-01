The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

GNL hockey: Northern men's sides smiling after win trifecta

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clayton House and Beau Cornelius battle it out in House's 300th game for Smithton. Picture by Josh Partridge
Clayton House and Beau Cornelius battle it out in House's 300th game for Smithton. Picture by Josh Partridge

The three Northern men's sides in action on Saturday all came away victorious with Launceston City, South Launceston and Tamar Churinga smiling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.