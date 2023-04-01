Launceston teams emerged pointless from a hectic afternoon of NPL Tasmania action.
Riverside went down to their third loss of the season, 5-0 at home to Glenorchy.
Helder dos Santos Silva's side were in it for an hour, trailing to a goal after just five minutes, before the floodgates opened in the last half-hour.
There was a more even spread of five goals in Launceston United's first home match of the campaign, but South Hobart still ran out 3-2 winners.
David Owusu struck twice in the first half to ignite Birch Avenue but a hat-trick from Nick Morton saw his dad Ken's side fight back to claim the victory.
United nearly nicked a point when Aidan Rigby's late free-kick was well saved by Nich O'Connell.
Launceston City travelled to champions Devonport but it was no happy home-coming for coach Daniel Syson and co-captain Joel Stone as Strikers won 2-0.
Roberto Garido struck twice to claim the points, converting a ninth-minute penalty and pouncing soon after half-time when a Lachie Clark clearance was closed down.
There were better fortunes for the Launceston sides in the under-21 competition.
Riverside Olympic defeated Glenorchy Knights 1-0 and Launceston City won 4-2 at Devonport but Launceston United went down 7-0 at home to South Hobart.
In the Women's Super League, champions Launceston United maintained their perfect start but it was not without hiccups in a 4-2 win at Clarence.
A trademark long-range Dani Gunton rocket put United ahead at the break before Zebras galloped back into the match to lead 2-1 through goals from Caitlin Stalker and Eliza Wylie soon after half-time.
However, new signing Lucy Smith chipped the keeper to maintain her record of scoring in each match this season, before joining Gunton to complete braces - and three goals in four minutes - to see Nick Rawlinson's side home with their third straight victory.
In the other games, South Hobart went on a goal-scoring spree at Taroona, running out 9-0 winners, while Devonport beat Kingborough 3-0.
Northern Rangers edged a tight clash at the top of the Women's Northern Championship 3-2 against Riverside.
Both teams had 100 per cent records going into the match but it was Rangers who established a 2-0 half-time lead through Abbie Chugg and Li Juraimi.
Goal machine Meg Connolly reduced the arrears before Chugg's second proved to be the winner as Mia Findlay scored Olympic's second two minutes from time.
Rangers coach Jo Haezebrouck was pleased with the result against his former team.
"It is rewarding to see that our under-17s, who are training together with the seniors, are stepping up in such a big game," he said.
"Our defence was outstanding, the trio Liyana, Stella and Jess dominated the midfield and Abbie and Moana put a lot of pressure on their defence so this was a well deserved win."
Doubles for Bianca Anderson and Laura Fulton set up Launceston United's 7-1 defeat of Somerset with Charley Read, Anna Day and Jennifer Smith completing the scoring.
Launceston City went down 3-1 in the late fixture at Devonport but coach Richard Reilly found plenty of positives.
City's goal was scored by up and coming young player Lily Carroll and Reilly said it was a fair result.
"A great game played by both teams," he said. "Devonport a well drilled team."
Burnie United won 2-1 at Ulverstone.
In the men's Northern Championship, Launceston City ran out 1-0 winners at Devonport courtesy of a goal from Arpan Rai.
Riverside hosted cross-town rivals Northern Rangers in the late match at Windsor Park.
