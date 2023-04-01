Shoppers were treated to an impromptu musical performance on Saturday, as the Launceston Ukulele Jamboree held a flash mob of ukuleles in the city centre.
Launceston Ukulele Jamboree festival director Jackie Anifandis said the flash mob was the first of its kind in Tasmania and just one of many events on offer for the festival.
"I had been watching these massive community festivals for ukuleles on the mainland for ages, so I decided to start my own here in Tasmania three years ago," she said.
"The first one held in 2021 and it started small, but each year we built on from the previous.
"For my vision of a big raucous right in the heart of the city to come to life is just amazing."
The three-day jamboree included a performance by Glasgow-born musician and performer Graeme McColgan as The Ukulele Scotsman.
Mr McColgan began his love affair with the popular instrument during lockdown when he was living in London.
"I picked up the ukulele when we were in lock down and everyone was going a bit stir crazy," he said.
"In London, you couldn't go anywhere, so I would practise the ukulele for a few hours a day. Then I decided to put on a little concert on the balcony, to help raise peoples spirits.
"We had people singing along to things like Sweet Caroline and the like, and it helped to get you through the next step. It was great."
Mr McColgan said music helped boost his morale during the lock down, saying, the ukulele in particular was an amazing instrument to play.
"It's such an accessible instrument," he said.
"And it is so versatile. You can play your upbeat, happy songs, or you can play a beautiful ballad from 200 years ago.
"It is a wonderful instrument."
