Mental health advocate Jasmine Ellis is leading the way in Launceston, using her lived experience to ensure that Headspace services meet the needs of young queer people.
For the past four years, Ms Ellis has volunteered with the Headspace Advisory Reference Group (HART), championing the cause of the mental health of young LGBTQIA+ people.
In recognition of her work, Ms Ellis was recently awarded the 2023 Relationships Australia SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY outstanding contribution by a young person LiFE award.
The LiFE Awards celebrate the passion and commitment to suicide prevention displayed by Tasmanians across the state.
"It was really good to represent the young people in Launceston," Ms Ellis said of her achievement.
"I have volunteered with Headspace for a while now, but before that, I was part of a Facebook community for queer youth in Tasmania.
"I spent a lot of time organising events, and a lot of people felt comfortable reaching out to me if they needed to, which was really special to help like that."
Compared to the general population, research has shown that LGBTQIA+ people are more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health condition, such as depression, anxiety, or suicidal thoughts.
Ms Ellis said this is often related to the stigma, discrimination, and abuse faced by the LGBTQIA+ community.
"The prevalence of mental health struggles in our young queer people is too commonplace," she said.
"It is really important that these groups that struggle a bit more with their mental health are given the help they need.
"Suicide doesn't need to be the answer."
Ms Ellis said more work needs to be done to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and being part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
"Starting a conversation or creating a safe space where that conversation can take place is a great start," she said.
"By breaking the stigma around mental health, our young people can feel comfortable enough to reach out for help when they need it. It is so important.
"Ask your friends and those in your community how they are going. Every conversation helps."
After attending the centre herself, Ms Ellis said she felt inspired to help others through her lived experiences.
"Mental health struggles are so incredibly common," she said.
"I want to help people out there who are struggling to know they are not alone. There is help available, and it does get better, I promise.
"If I can help one other person so they don't have to go through it alone, it is all worthwhile."
Four other winners were honoured in the 2023 Tasmanian LiFE Awards, including community mental health promotion and suicide prevention group Stronger Together in Circular Head (STICH), Psychology CAFFE director Tracey Martin-Cole, Grumpy Goat Co Care Farm, and Ulverstone business Simplot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.