The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Deloraine's Don Tracey lauds community effort in NTFA round one

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 1 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deloraine's Stan Tyson gathers the ball against Bridgenorth at UTAS Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson
Deloraine's Stan Tyson gathers the ball against Bridgenorth at UTAS Stadium on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson

You could see the emotion in Deloraine president Don Tracey's eyes as he spoke after the Kangaroos' 14-point victory against Bridgenorth in the NTFA premier division competition on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.