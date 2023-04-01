You could see the emotion in Deloraine president Don Tracey's eyes as he spoke after the Kangaroos' 14-point victory against Bridgenorth in the NTFA premier division competition on Saturday at UTAS Stadium.
As Tracey said it's been a trying time for the club since last October when it was ravaged by floods.
"It's been a fantastic effort by everybody, there's been a lot of work that has gone in on and off the field," he said.
"It's been a pretty trying time but I just want to thank the media for the support of the club, it's been fantastic - print and TV - we really appreciate the support you've given us.
"Also we've got to thank Hawthorn Football Club and the NTFA for allowing that game to go ahead and Hawthorn for allowing us to raise some money for today it was a big thing for the club."
He described the Roos' win as a reward for the whole community.
"We've got a fantastic committee behind us and we're doing so much hard work, not just on the field but off the field, getting those clubrooms up-and-about," he said.
The crowd built throughout the match and Kangaroos fans gave a big clap and cheer when the final siren sounded.
"I also want to thank Bridgenorth for coming on board and being part of the game," Tracey said.
"(Their president) Bobby Beams was at Deloraine last night. The girls had a practice game and we had a chat about (Saturday)," he said.
"It was a fantastic effort by both clubs and a pretty good game to watch too."
Tracey provided an update on the recovery effort.
"We're probably 85 per cent (there), all the changerooms are completed, the main area is completed," he said.
"We're just waiting on the kitchen, we need vinyl in the kitchen and then we can install all the new equipment and we're waiting for the public toilets to be finished as well.
"I'd say within the next 10 days we'll be pretty close and on April 22nd with our home game against George Town - the people who are overseeing the job are virtually guaranteeing it will be right.
"I also want to thank the Meander Valley Council for the effort they've put in and for making sure we're up and running as close to the start of the season."
The president noted the club had new lights and games were played there on Saturday night.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
