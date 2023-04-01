Tasmanian cricket's major award has been won by a home-grown talent, with Caleb Jewell named the Ricky Ponting Medallist.
A product of the state's pathway, the 25-year-old was the medal's runner-up last season and went one better in 2022-23 as Beau Webster, Jake Doran and Jackson Bird rounded out the top four.
Jewell scored 652 Shield runs at an average of 38.35 and 317 One-Day Cup runs at 52.83 which contributed to his medal win and saw him called up to the Australia A squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.
The North Hobart batter also had a breakout season for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League - scoring 289 runs at a strike rate of 144.50.
Jewell finished third in both the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup player of the year awards, won by Tom Rogers and Beau Webster who took out the Jack Simmons and David Boon Medals respectively.
All-rounder Nicola Carey became a second-time winner of the Female Tigers Player of the Year award.
Last winning the award in 2020-21, Carey made 482 runs at 89.92 and took 10 wickets as the Tigers defended their WNCL premiership.
The New South-Wales born player beat out Elyse Villani (the competition's leading run-scorer), Lizelle Lee (the Tigers' second-highest run-scorer) and Sarah Coyte (the competition's leading wicket-taker) for the award.
The careers of retiring duo Tim Paine and Emma Thompson were also acknowledged on the night, drawing a curtain on their elite cricket careers after 22 and 13 years in the Tasmanian program respectively.
Iain Carlisle took out the Jamie Cox male young player of the year as Australian under-19 World Cup representative Amy Smith won the female equivalent.
Mac Wright and Coyte won the chairman awards, selected by Tasmanian cricket legend David Boon, who was elected in September.
Jackson Bird and Molly Strano were recognised with the captain's awards as Jordan Silk and Villani shone a light on their seasons.
The Hobart Hurricanes' player of the tournament awards were also handed out for both the BBL and WBBL, with Nathan Ellis and South African international Mignon du Preez winning those.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.