Caleb Jewell named Ricky Ponting Medallist for 2022-23

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 1 2023 - 11:17am, first published 11:15am
Tasmanian opening batter Caleb Jewell was named the Ricky Ponting Medallist on Friday night. Picture supplied
Tasmanian cricket's major award has been won by a home-grown talent, with Caleb Jewell named the Ricky Ponting Medallist.

