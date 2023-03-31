Veterans Hub opens at Launceston RSL

An longawaited veteran's hub was opened today by Minister for Veteran Affairs Matt Keogh. The hub, which is based at Launceston RSL, offers support facilities and amenities to veterans and their families.
The veterans hub is where veteran's compensation and wellbeing advocates operate, said RSL Tasmanian Northern director Peter Williams.
It is part of the veteran's hub project that is being implemented across the state by RSL Tasmania.
The project has received $250,000 from the Australian Government which was announced by Bass Liberal MHR Bridget Archer in 2021.
Before the hub, there were a number of sub-branches which were providing services but which weren't linked together, Mr Williams said.
The hubs have now been linked and the next stage of their project is to create a range of "spoke" locations.
There'll be centres in George Town, Swansea, Queenstown, Westbury and Devonport, he said.
Mr Keogh said Tasmania had the highest number of veterans in proportion to population.
The minister acknowledged the lengthy delays and backlogs in veterans receiving compensation.
"We know those backlogs that we've experienced have been hugely detrimental to veterans as was highlighted in the Royal Commission report," he said.
"It's why we've invested 500 additional staff in the department to try and get through that backlog."
Mr Williams said the RSL had looked after looked after 3000 veterans across the state and spent nearly $700,000 in wellbeing and support to veterans and their families.
The RSL had also established four full-time advocates at the centre.
Tasmanian Veterans Affairs Minister Guy Barnett said the hub was one of several to be developed across the state.
"I congratulate the Launceston RSL sub-branch on this fantastic development and thank all of the volunteers and staff involved in bringing it to life," he said.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.