The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Veterans Hub opens at Launceston RSL

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
April 1 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Barnett, State Minister for Veterans Affairs, Barry Quinn, RSL Tasmania, Peter Williams, Launceston RSL, Matt Keogh, Federal Minister for Veterans Affairs, Garry Bevan, Advocate compensation officer and Graeme Barnett , Launceston RSL President at the opening of the Veteran's Hub at the Launceston RSL. Picture by Paul Scambler
Guy Barnett, State Minister for Veterans Affairs, Barry Quinn, RSL Tasmania, Peter Williams, Launceston RSL, Matt Keogh, Federal Minister for Veterans Affairs, Garry Bevan, Advocate compensation officer and Graeme Barnett , Launceston RSL President at the opening of the Veteran's Hub at the Launceston RSL. Picture by Paul Scambler

An longawaited veteran's hub was opened today by Minister for Veteran Affairs Matt Keogh. The hub, which is based at Launceston RSL, offers support facilities and amenities to veterans and their families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.