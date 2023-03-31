Sexual predator raped his own children

The Examiner
Northern Tasmanian man guilty of sexual abuse

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
April 1 2023 - 3:00am
A northern Tasmanian man who manipulated, raped and sexually assaulted his own and other children was found guilty by all 12 Supreme Court jurors on all six counts he faced.

