Sexual predator raped his own children

A northern Tasmanian man who manipulated, raped and sexually assaulted his own and other children was found guilty by all 12 Supreme Court jurors on all six counts he faced.
The man, who cannot be named because it would identify the victims, sexually abused five children over a period from 2013 to 2020.
Victims also attended the court when prosecutors said that victim impact statements had not yet been completed.
Eleven of the 14 jurors, including two reserves, who sat through the two week case listened to submissions.
Justice Robert Pearce will make findings of fact consistent with the jury's verdict in May.
The man was guilty of persistent sexual abuse of his oldest daughter who he may have raped up to 1000 times.
He twice indecently assaulted a girl who lived in his home after offering her an ice cream if she would touch his penis.
He was found guilty of persistent sexual abuse of his son who he forced to have sex with his then partner in the hope the son could father a child which had similar DNA.
A third count of persistent sexual abuse related to his second daughter who was frequently dragged from her room into his bedroom for intercourse without consent.
A fourth count of persistent sexual abuse was the daughter of his then partner who was often dragged to his room because she happened to occupy the bottom bunk in a shared room.
During the trial it was revealed that the man's partner was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to two counts of persistent sexual abuse of a child and two counts of rape.
Deputy director of Public Prosecutions Linda Mason SC said the offending was made worse because he persisted despite the physical resistance and distress of the children.
She submitted that a 2017 case DPP v Daryl George Harington provided some guidance to sentencing where the moral culpability was high. In that case the Court of Appeal increased a jail sentence from seven years to 12 years with one judge suggesting a 14 year sentence.
Ms Mason said the offending was a breach of trust as a father and guardian during the children's tender years. The children often had to witness sex acts committed against their siblings.
"It is aggravating that it was conducted in their own home, they had no place of safety other than to lock themselves in their room or leave the home," she said.
He got his way by removing privileges or imposing punishment. The man's son told school age friends:"To get ungrounded you have to f--- the parents."
Ms Mason said the man attempted to avoid police charges through pressure, threats and manipulation by sending texts to his children after their removal.
She said that his moral culpability was high because his purpose was self-gratification despite knowing the impact he was having on the children.
The man also had a prior conviction in Queensland after having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who became pregnant and gave birth on 2004.
He pleaded guilty in 2005 and was sentenced to a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence.
He left Queensland for Tasmania in contravention of the directions of authorities and was intercepted at Tullamarine Airport.
Ms Mason said he knew he did not have permission to travel and was given a six-month suspended sentence in December 2005.
She said that the man's offences were significantly more serious and more prevalent than those committed by the ex-partner who received the eight-year jail sentence.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said it was conceded that the accounts of the children and the man's ex-partner were true consistent with the jury verdict.
Justice Pearce will sentence in May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.