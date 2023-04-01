Launceston Tornadoes made a commanding start to their NBL1 South campaign with a 92-53 win against Hobart Chargers at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium on Saturday night.
And they did it without captain Keely Froling.
The Torns made their move in the second quarter, outscoring the Chargers 23-8 to go into half-time leading by 20 points.
They were similarly dominant in the third stanza and were up 66-37 at the final break.
Olivia West, who was a development player with the Torns about a decade ago, starred while suiting up for the first time.
She finished with 31 points and four rebounds.
Riley Lupfer, who arrived from the US in the past month, made a stunning debut with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
She hit seven three-pointers from 16 attempts.
Taya Webb, who returned from an ACL injury, sunk 18 points.
The Tornadoes take on Eltham Wildcats at Montmorency Secondary College on Saturday, April 15.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
