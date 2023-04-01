The Examiner
Home/Sport/Basketball

Recruits star as Launceston Tornadoes defeat Hobart Chargers

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 1 2023 - 7:18pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tornadoes recruit Riley Lupfer at Elphin Sports Centre. Picture by Brian Allen
Tornadoes recruit Riley Lupfer at Elphin Sports Centre. Picture by Brian Allen

Launceston Tornadoes made a commanding start to their NBL1 South campaign with a 92-53 win against Hobart Chargers at Ulverstone's Thunder Stadium on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Basketball
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.