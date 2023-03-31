Three-time AFL premiership winner Liam Shiels is enjoying life at his new home, North Melbourne.
The former club vice-captain played 255 games for Hawthorn and was a part of the famous three-peat in the mid 2010s - which was mentored by current Kangaroos coach Alistair Clarkson.
After deciding to hang up the boots at the end of 2022, the 2008 draftee was asked to reconsider by his former coach and has duly tied the laces back on.
Ahead of Saturday's clash between the two sides at UTAS Stadium, the 31-year-old Victorian stated his appreciation for his former club and said there is no animosity between them.
"It's definitely going to be strange running out against Hawthorn because I spent so long there and I can't thank the footy club enough for everything they did for me," he said.
"But it's a new chapter in my life and I'm really enjoying my time here at North Melbourne, it's a fantastic club and we've started the season really well."
Having played all bar one season of his 15-year career under the guidance of Clarkson, Shiels was understandably appreciative of the impact the generational coach has had on his career.
"He's had an enormous impact on my footy but also my life outside footy, he's someone that I really look up to," he said.
Shiels compared the differences between the Hawks and Kangaroos versions of Clarkson.
"I think all individuals evolve and develop in various stages throughout their life," he said.
"We all know what his great strengths are, his work ethic and his passion for the game is second to none and tactically, he's an outstanding coach.
"He's nice and relaxed, we love seeing him down on the bench like he was last weekend getting around the boys and he's coaching really well."
Following North Melbourne's positive start to the year - which sees them 2-0 after close wins against West Coast and Fremantle - Shiels said the group must not get carried away.
"We never really want to get too high or or get too low this is a new challenge for us, North Melbourne hasn't been in this position for a while, but we're coming into a game as favourites."
