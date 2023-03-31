The ReDress Hub is reaching out to lovers of vintage fashion. The clothing outlet has acquired dozens of vintage sewing patterns, including some from the 1950s and 1960s.
Co-founder Kirsty Maté said the patterns had come from a variety of places, including from deceased estates and sewing enthusiasts.
The patterns for sale range from the 1950s to the present day with many also from the 1980s.
Retro styles are making a resurgence and people are seeking those types of clothes, Dr Maté said.
"And if they can't find the actual retro clothes, then a lot of people are looking at making that same style but using current fabrics or upcycled fabrics and so forth," she said.
Some of the patterns that have caught Dr Maté's eye are design patterns for Barbie dolls from 1963.
There are 10 beautiful patterns and would be quite a find for someone who's looking for 1960s clothing for Barbie dolls, she said. Other gems include patterns for children's clothes from the 60s.
Dr Maté, whose PhD is in sustainability and consumerism, is passionate about reducing the environmental impact of textiles.
Internationally, clothing is the second biggest polluter after oil, she said. "It has a huge environmental impact globally," Dr Maté said.
And in Northern Tasmania, clothing is the second largest item by weight that we throw away into domestic bins, she said.
"We consume far too much as far as clothing is concerned," Dr Maté said.
She said the Redress Hub was established to keep our clothing and textiles in use for longer.
"So the way that we do that is by teaching people how to repair or remake their clothing," Maté said.
The hub offers workshops ranging from upcycling clothing to simple ones focusing on how to fix a button.
"I was actually quite shocked about how many people actually do discard their clothes because it hasn't got a button," she said. "And yet it's a very simple skill that you can easily learn."
The vintage sewing patterns are on sale from the ReDress Hub's shop in Quadrant Plaza.
The ReDress Hub is currently nominated for the Greater Regional City Challenge which will provide funding for projects that benefit the Launceston, Tamar Valley and Meander Valley region. Residents from Northern Tasmania can vote for their Top 5 projects on the Regional City website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.