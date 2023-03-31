The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Clothing store selling vintage sewing patterns from 1950s and 1960s

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirsty Maté, business owner and founder of the Redress Hub, with vintage dress patterns which have been donated by the public. Picture by Paul Scambler.
Kirsty Maté, business owner and founder of the Redress Hub, with vintage dress patterns which have been donated by the public. Picture by Paul Scambler.

The ReDress Hub is reaching out to lovers of vintage fashion. The clothing outlet has acquired dozens of vintage sewing patterns, including some from the 1950s and 1960s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.