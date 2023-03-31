After a round-one victory at UTAS Stadium, Tasmania Devils girls' coach Jodie Clifford is thrilled about a Dial Park date on Saturday.
Coming off last week's bye, the Devils face the yet-to-play Western Jets in Penguin at 3.30pm.
"There's no place like playing at home I don't think, whether that be in the North, North-West or the South," Clifford said.
"For the North-West girls, they get to sleep in their own beds and they get to showcase their region and it is really exciting to have the parent support, particularly for those girls who play their first games."
Clifford predicted big games for North-West representatives Lucy Thompson and skipper Candice Belbin on their home decks.
The Devils played the Jets in their second game last season as well, walking away 31-point winners but Clifford's side won't be taking them easily.
"I'm really looking forward to a tight contest," she said
"The Jets are usually pretty hard at the ball and they play a similar game style to us in terms of trying to run the outside so it'll be a really interesting match-up.
"They haven't played in the first two rounds so it'll be interesting to see how they come out in their first game of the season."
Tasmania won their round-one clash by defeating GWS Giants Academy 8.14 (62) to 7.6 (48) - taking plenty of positives from the victory.
"There's so many huge positives there for our girls in terms of the way we control the game and the way we move the ball," Clifford said. "We've certainly got some areas to continue to improve on but I think for our first round, there were some really promising signs in the way we transition the ball and the way the girls work together and connect it up in different lines."
Bellah Parker returns from a back injury and Mackenzie Banks adds some height in defence as Maggie Chen and Ella Nast come out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.