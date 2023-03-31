The Examiner
Tasmanians are struggling to access gender affirming care in the state

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Report finds trans health care failings in Tasmania
Tasmania's trans medical care has been described as "lacking" in a new report.

