Report finds trans health care failings in Tasmania

Tasmania's trans medical care has been described as "lacking" in a new report.
The report is based on a survey conducted by Equality Tasmania and was released to mark the International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.
The community survey had 84 participants of people who were trans and gender diverse, looking specifically into their experiences of gender-affirming medical care in Tasmania.
Lead researcher and Equality Tasmania board member Dr Ruby Grant said the report showed many faced roadblocks in accessing this care.
"Our community survey found critical shortcomings in the availability and quality of gender affirmation services in Tasmania, forcing some Tasmanians to seek care interstate," she said.
"This is a problem because we know that gender affirmation leads to better health outcomes, but many trans people in Tasmania struggle to access it because of financial or geographical barriers."
The report found Tasmanians wanting gender-affirming hormone treatments can face long wait times and poor communication from healthcare providers.
One community member said after years of working up the courage to seek gender-affirming care, the experience left them stressed.
"When I finally did get an appointment after waiting months more for a space in their schedule, the experience was uncomfortable and stressful," they said.
One of the report's most significant findings was that trans-Tasmanians felt that healthcare providers were placing unnecessary and unfair hurdles in their path to accessing medical care.
Mx Russell said they felt "pressure" to conform to gender stereotypes to have the care they needed.
"I was then denied that care until a psychologist assessed my ability to understand the impact of treatment in a way that would never occur for any other medicines. This made me feel like my sanity was being questioned because I am trans," they said.
The report shows that once they gain access to services, many trans-Tasmanians are satisfied with the care they receive, highlighting the importance of quality healthcare for this community. "We found that when trans people feel respected by healthcare providers, they experience greater satisfaction with care and, importantly, lower levels of stress," Dr Grant said.
Equality Tasmania calls on the Tasmanian Government to increase funding for the Sexual Health Service to meet demand and reduce wait times. They also recommend ongoing professional development for healthcare providers working with the trans and gender-diverse community.
Alison Foletta
