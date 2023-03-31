Keen gardener grew high quality cannabis

A Kings Meadows couple with a love of gardening set their house up with a sophisticated hydroponic growing system which yielded more than $50,000 worth of marijuana over a four year year period.
Martin Alexander Leach, 55, and Susan Scanlon, 50, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance between October 13, 2017 and October 13, 2021.
Crown prosecutor Matt Hills said that when police raided their home Scanlon brought them four snaplock bags with twenty, fifty and hundred dollar bills containing $17,200.
There were also snaplock bags of cannabis containing 711 grams, a garbage bag of cannabis leaf, seeds and the hydroponic set up including grow tents containing 19 cannabis plants.
Mr Hills said Scanlon first started growing cannabis for her son who suffered from anxiety.
She told police that she grew the cannabis and sold it to four friends.
The court heard that the proceeds went towards the electricity bill incurred from the growing operation.
Leach told police he had bought seeds on the internet and that it had cost $800 to set up the grow room.
"There were three or four growing cycles per year and about 15 plants per grow cycle," Mr Hills said.
He said the Crown asserted that the 200 ounces of drug sales over the period would have yielded $50,000.
He said police had seized the $17,200 and was seeking a special penalty of $32,800.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Leach was a former chef from a high class restaurant in Victoria who had struggled with cannabis use through out his life.
She said Scanlon was a keen gardener who enjoyed the challenge of growing cannabis.
"I'm told that she grew excellent cannabis of very high quality," she said.
"That doesn't really explain the crop of 81 plants," Justice Robert Pearce interjected.
Ms McCracken said that they were seeking to cover the extra costs of the hydroponic setup and the expense of additional power.
"They were not seeking to expand the customer base but concede it is a business," she said.
Justice Pearce said he considered home detention as a sentencing option and adjourned sentencing until May 23 at 4.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.