Man guilty of drunken party assault

A drunken 18-year-old man pushed his way into a party and seriously assaulted a man he wrongly believed had assaulted his sister, the Supreme Court was told.
Wayne Hall-Riley pleaded guilty to the assault of 24-year-old Damon Betts on February 27 last year.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said that at about 1am Hall-Riley went to an address in Waverley where he believed his sister had been assaulted.
A verbal altercation became physical and Hall-Riley punched Mr Betts with his left hand to the side of the face and, as he fell, kneed him in the ribs as he fell to the floor.
Mr Ransom said the victim suffered a fractured right cheekbone which required surgery and extensive bruising to the right cheek and eye.
He told police in an interview that he did not know Mr Betts and now felt bad for what he had done.
A victim impact statement was handed to Justice Robert Pearce to read to himself.
Mr Ransom said Hal-Riley had a significant record, including aggravated robbery in 2018.
Defence counsel Hannah Phillips said Hall-Riley had been in custody since February 15, 2023.
She said he suffered deprivation in his childhood and witnessed significant family violence, which included his mother receiving a fractured skull at the hands of his father.
The court heard that both parents had spent time in jail during their lives.
She said he was on the streets at the age of 12 and had been involved in the criminal justice system since then.
Justice Pearce told Hall-Riley it was a serious assault and that he would sentence him to a prison term but would investigate support services.
He was remanded in custody until April 27.
