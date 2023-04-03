Bridport basher jailed for cruel attack

A man who used a duck-shaped metal ornament to smash his partner on the head during a toxic ice-addicted relationship was handed a five and half year jail sentence.
Aaron John Harvey, 38, of Bridport pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Code assault, wounding and attempted rape in separate incidents between August and October 23, 2021.
Supreme Court Justice Tamara Jago said the behaviour was cruel, frightening and degrading.
The court heard that the brutal beating over three hours included numerous punches and ripping the woman's shirt off in public as she tried to escape and pulling a twisted towel tight around her neck.
The woman told a neighbour that she believed he would kill her if she went back inside their unit.
Harvey dragged her by the hair back into the unit and at another time made her crawl and bark like a dog.
He used a metal garden ornament to hit her on the back of the head causing a laceration.
He poured hand sanitiser onto her face which stung the cuts already inflicted and made her get into the shower.
He hit her with a knife handle six times when she refused to stab him.
When police arrived, as a result of a neighbour's call, he told her they would claim they were having kinky sex.
He pulled his penis out and pushed the woman's head down while attempting to penetrate her mouth.
When police gained entry they took her into a bedroom where she said "he's going to kill me".
Harvey told police that they were doing some weird stuff and that the woman wanted to go to the next level.
He referred to it as rape play.
Justice Jago said that the fact that he attempted to rape her as a way of avoiding responsibility was deplorable.
The duck ornament, which was used in the wounding, was found in the bathroom with a clump of her hair attached.
Justice Jago said Harvey had a record of eight common assaults in Tasmania and Western Australia, some of which resulted in suspended jail sentences.
Three of the assaults were against women including a previous case of dragging a woman by the hair.
She said it was three hours of sustained and prolonged violence which made it a serious example of the crimes.
Justice Jago said Harvey was a well-renowned bike mechanic until he got addicted to ice in 2016.
He said ice brought out a controlling streak.
She said that the woman was petrified and believed that she was going to die.
The complainant was unable to provide a victim impact statement.
"I'm told you are embarrassed and remorseful for your behaviour," Justice Jago said.
His guilty plea had spared the complainant the trauma of going through a trial.
"But for your guilty plea I would have imposed a sentence that was 20 per cent [13 months] higher," she said.
