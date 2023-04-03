The Examiner
Aaron John Harvey will spend up to five and half years in jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 3 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Bridport basher jailed for cruel attack
A man who used a duck-shaped metal ornament to smash his partner on the head during a toxic ice-addicted relationship was handed a five and half year jail sentence.

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

