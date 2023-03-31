The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Northern Hawks play first game at Silverdome against South East Suns

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 31 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks' Ash Mawer is the competition's leading goal scorer. Picture by Neil Richardson
Hawks' Ash Mawer is the competition's leading goal scorer. Picture by Neil Richardson

After travelling down to Hobart for the opening weekend double-header and then heading over to Ulverstone for a Friday night contest against Devon, the Northern Hawks will get the chance to play at home in the Tasmanian Netball League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.