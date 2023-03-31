After travelling down to Hobart for the opening weekend double-header and then heading over to Ulverstone for a Friday night contest against Devon, the Northern Hawks will get the chance to play at home in the Tasmanian Netball League.
Having won all of their first three matches, the reigning premiers face the competition's newest team in the South East Suns on Saturday afternoon at the Silverdome.
Even though the Suns are still searching for their first win, Hawks co-captain Tessa Coote believes they shouldn't be taken lightly.
"This is their first year in state league this year, so they are a bit of an unknown," she said.
"We know they're a young team, but they still have plenty of talent within their team.
"They have some experienced and successful coaching staff as well who have some great knowledge of netball, so that will serve them well I think."
The match will provide the first opportunity for fans to come out in their numbers, something Coote is excited for.
"It's always good to play at the Silverdome, obviously that means more of your family and friends can attend and we don't have to travel, which is always a bonus as well," she said.
Ash Mawer has enjoyed a bumper start to the season on a personal level, with the newly promoted co-captain the TNL's leading scorer with an average of 50.67 goals per outing.
Coote was filled with praise for her fellow leader.
"She's just a phenomenal netballer and all the stats over the three games so far have shown that," she said.
"She's also a great leader, like she leads by example, she puts in all the extra hours, and she works really, really hard.
"So she's definitely a role model and I think that's a lot of her leadership; it's through actions."
Saturday's match at 1.30pm is the final match before the league takes an extended break with the under-17 and under-19 national championships due to be played during that time.
Coote said it provided an extra incentive to put in a strong performance.
"All teams have this big break coming up, so it's definitely beneficial to have a strong finish just to gain confidence and motivation coming in after the break."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
