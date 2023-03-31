The Examiner
Tasmania JackJumpers' Sam McDaniel, Isaac White join Brisbane Bullets

Updated March 31 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:00pm
The JackJumpers' Sam McDaniel has joined Brisbane Bullets. Picture by Rod Thompson
Former JackJumpers player Isaac White has joined the Brisbane Bullets. Picture by Rod Thompson
Tasmania JackJumpers will be without Sam McDaniel and Isaac White next season after the free agents signed two-year deals with Brisbane Bullets on Friday.

