Tasmania JackJumpers will be without Sam McDaniel and Isaac White next season after the free agents signed two-year deals with Brisbane Bullets on Friday.
McDaniel was a regular in the JackJumpers' inaugural season after playing a key role in Melbourne United's Championship success in NBL21.
Despite battling injuries, he played 14 games this season including four finals appearances.
"I chose to join the Bullets because I see it as an organisation where I can impact winning and help bring a winning culture back to," he said.
"I pride myself on playing hard every game and I think I can bring tenacity, aggressiveness and versatility on the court along with a defensive mindset."
Brisbane coach Justin Schuelle was delighted to sign McDaniel.
"Sam is one of the first players I thought of to help impact and change the way we defend as a club," he said.
"I've been in the fire with Sam (at Melbourne) and won with him, he has the habits and mindset we need and knows what championship success looks like.
"I can't wait for fans to see how he impacts winning."
White, who joined the JJs last season from Illawarra Hawks, started as an injury replacement player for Clint Steindl before playing a big role in the JackJumpers' finals run.
He averaged 5.2 points and two rebounds across the season while shooting at an impressive 48 per cent from the three-point line.
White said he was excited to play for the Bullets under coach Schueller.
"This is the opportunity I've been hunting for the last couple of years and I look forward to capitalising on it," he said.
"I've been part of play-off teams every season I've been in the league and pride myself on being a good locker room guy, so that's also something I'm really excited to bring to Brisbane.
"I love to compete on both ends of the floor. I am looking to provide an offensive spark for our team with my ability to shoot and score the ball, but also want to be someone who can guard the ball up the floor and make a significant impact on the defensive end."
Schueller highlighted White's strengths.
"Isaac has shown he is an impact player in the competition and that's exactly what we want from him," he said.
"He is a high-character guy, who is a relentless competitor and helps add depth at both ends of the floor to our roster build."
White received the JackJumpers' Players' Award as voted by his peers in February.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.