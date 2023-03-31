The Examiner
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill welcomes NTFA's start

By Damian Gill
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 1:30pm
Longford celebrate their drought-breaking premiership victory last season. Picture by Paul Scambler
It is great to have footy back under way in Northern Tasmania. I can't wait to take in NTFA and AFL football, all at the one venue this weekend, as our great game roars to life for another big season.

