Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill welcomes NTFA's start

It is great to have footy back under way in Northern Tasmania. I can't wait to take in NTFA and AFL football, all at the one venue this weekend, as our great game roars to life for another big season.
I was lucky enough to be at the launches of both the NTJFA and the NTFA last week and it was heartening to see the amount of people chomping at the bit for community football to return.
All 20 NTFA clubs were represented in the room at the launch and the energy was electric as the pre-season anticipation and excitement flowed through conversations between the clubs. It is a special time of year and 2023 promises to be a season of hope and intrigue.
At the NTJFA, the Tudor-Thurlow Cup was played in great spirit to kick off yet another big year of junior footy.
The NTJFA this year has instituted E-POINTS which has been in place across the country in different competitions for some time. It has proven to be incredibly successful in providing more supportive and welcoming environments for umpires, players, parents, spectators, and coaches.
I congratulate the NTJFA for their leadership in implementing the system and I encourage everyone to think about how they can model appropriate behaviours at junior football to make our football venues places that people want to belong to.
At the end of the day, it is all about kids enjoying their footy. We can all get swept up in the drama of the game but above all footy is meant to be fun and it's important we keep that as the focus for our next generation.
It is fantastic to see the NTFA kick off in style with a curtain raiser to an AFL game. This has been brought together through the Hawthorn Football Club's fantastic support of community football and the big picture thinking of the NTFA.
It is even better that the event will support a grassroots club in Deloraine, a community hit hard by flooding in recent times. Footy is powerful in how it wraps its arms around our communities at times of need. Well done to Hawthorn for this initiative.
It is also great to see the East Coast Swans set to field a women's team for the first time in 2023. This is further growth to female football, an area of our game that has blossomed in recent years and something the NTJFA and NTFA have both been driving.
At AFL Tasmania we are on a mission to grow women and girls' football. Our game is better for having more women and girls involved and our clubs and communities are more vibrant, welcoming, and successful for it.
As we enter the weekend, I want to say a heartfelt thank you to our club volunteers. Good volunteers are so important to community sport and their deeds are what allows players to go out and enjoy the game. Thank you for all you do to keep our clubs going and get footy on the park.
2023 has the potential to be seismic for Tasmanian footy. The game is not without its struggles, and we've got work to do to support the areas that are doing it tough, but our game remains incredibly relevant and important to people.
Australian football touches more communities than any other sport in Tasmania. A Tasmanian AFL club would be transformative for our state and our game, unlocking a host of opportunities.
From now through to the first decade in the life of a new Tasmanian club, the AFL has committed to investing around $360 million in the state, with a significant portion going towards game development and talent pathway programs equal to any in the country.
With this investment we want to take a quantum leap across community football, including doubling participation, running footy programs in every school and creating new regional academies for 12-15-year-olds, including one in Launceston, to fast track the development of Northern talent.
It will also include a significant upgrade at UTAS Stadium which will provide world-class sporting infrastructure that will be able to accommodate AFL/AFLW and VFL/VFLW content. It will also see significant facility upgrades at a local level.
It is time to get excited. Firstly, because footy is back and secondly, because we are on the precipice of something truly transformational.
Good luck to all players, coaches, volunteers and umpires for a fun and fulfilling season.
Damian Gill is the head of AFL Tasmania and has been in the role since August 2020, taking over from Trisha Squires who moved on to AFL Queensland.
