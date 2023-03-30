Tasmanians very worried about risks of vaping to children

A Launceston-founded private health insurer supports vaping as a smoking cessation tool only, and has major concerns about the health risks of nicotine vaping on future generations.
A survey of its members, which are mostly Tasmanian, said they would support a vaping ban, and found 95 per cent surveyed saw vaping as a health issue, and most were very concerned.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration received more than 4,000 submissions to its vaping regulation consultation, from private individuals, health advocates and the Tasmanian government.
St Luke's Health chief medical officer also provided a submission, voicing support for custom import controls on all vaping products and the creation of regulated prescription vaping products for smoking cessation only.
It wrote that all flavours, colours, cooling agents and "anything designed to make use more appealing and addiction easier" should be banned.
St.LukesHealth CEO Paul Lupo said the organisation had been urging policymakers to take note of growing community concern, take a stand and ban vaping and vaping products.
"If we are serious about improving the health of Australians, if we are serious about not wanting our children to come to harm, if we are serious about not having our health policies dictated by Big Tobacco, now is the time for strong action," Mr Lupo said.
"Stopping a new generation from becoming addicted to another harmful product, with all the social and economic benefits that would bring, should be Minister Mark Butler's and the Federal Government's legacy."
St Luke's submission to the TGA said black market vaping products were a major concern.
"There is widespread evidence of Nicotine Vaping Products (NVP) being accessed without a prescription and by children and adolescents, exposing a whole generation that should be protected from a known harmful substance," the submission wrote.
"[Custom import controls] will enable the enforcement of controls over undeclared nicotine NVPs marketed directly for recreation rather than smoking cessation," it said.
"It would reduce the volume and ease of access to unlawful NVPs and be a step toward safeguarding children and adolescents from nicotine addiction."
